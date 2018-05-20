Stan Sakai Wins Inaugural Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award!

Usagi Yojimbo creator/writer/artist Stan Sakai has won the Inaugural Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award.

May 19, 2018) Stan Sakai, the acclaimed cartoonist and creator of Usagi Yojimbo, is the recipient of the inaugural Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award. The announcement was made on Saturday May 19 at a ceremony at the second annual Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, CA. The Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award is designed to recognize outstanding comic book creators who exemplify both Joe Kubert’s artistic talent and his commitment to nurturing the comic book community.

“Alongside industry award icons Eisner and Kurtzman, we now have the Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award brought to us by the team at Atomic Crush Events to honor my father and his legacy,” said Andy Kubert. “Stan Sakai has brought his own ongoing legacy to our field that will be looked upon for generations to come. He is a perfect choice for the first Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award.”

“I couldn’t think of a better and more qualified artist to be the first recipient than Stan Sakai!” said Adam Kubert. “Dad would be humbled and proud!”

Although Stan Sakai was unable to attend the ceremony, a prepared statement was read on his behalf, “I had been a fan of Joe Kubert from the time I discovered Sgt. Rock and Hawkman in the ‘60’s. Enemy Ace is still a high water mark that very few have equaled and none have surpassed. I met Joe through a mutual friend, Sergio Aragones and I was privileged to speak to him many times, and each time was memorable. I admired Joe’s powerful art, his flawless compositions and his brilliant storytelling but, most of all, I admired his dedication to the craft of creating comic and his desire to pass on that love and knowledge to young creators with the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art. It is a very great honor to receive this inaugural Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award at Comic Con Revolution Ontario.”

Sakai began his career by simply lettering comic books as he perfected his art and began working in the industry. He also wrote and illustrated The Adventures of Nilson Groundthumper and Hermy; a comic series with a medieval setting, influenced by Sergio Aragones’s Groo the Wanderer. The characters first appeared in Albedo #1 in 1984, and were subsequently featured in issues of Critters, GrimJack, Amazing Heroes and Furrlough. Stan Sakai became famous with the creation of Usagi Yojimbo, the epic saga of Miyamoto Usagi, a samurai rabbit living in late-sixteenth and early-seventeenth-century Japan. Usagi Yojimbo, first published in 1984, continues to this day. In 2013, Sakai illustrated the limited comic book series 47 Ronin, an adaptation of the famed story of the 47 Ronin written by Dark Horse Comics Publisher Mike Richardson, with Lone Wolf and Cub writer Kazuo Koike as an editorial consultant.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor the legacy of Joe Kubert than by the three-pronged project we’ve undertaken with the Kubert School,” said Comic Con Revolution Co-Founder Mike Scigliano. In addition to the Joe Kubert Distinguished Storyteller Award, the Joe Kubert Future Storyteller Scholarship is being established by Atomic Crush Events for first and second year students of The Kubert School, while the Joe Kubert Jumpstart Project will help graduates begin their career. The recipient of the Joe Kubert Jumpstart Project will be named by the school at this year’s graduation and the Joe Kubert Future Storyteller Scholarship will go into effect next year, allowing students to apply for the scholarship “Supporting the next generation of talent with the Joe Kubert Future Storyteller Scholarship and and the Joe Kubert Jumpstart Project is a key part of our efforts and will really make a difference for the next generation of comic book creators. To able to recognize Joe Kubert’s legacy and contributions to the comic book industry both directly with his work and indirectly with The Kubert School is exciting.”

About The Kubert School

The Kubert School offers students a high quality and challenging education in Cartooning and Graphic Art. We are committed to investing our time in preparing our students for the rewarding and exciting careers and opportunities ahead of them.

The Kubert School is located in Dover, NJ.

About Comic Con Revolution

Comic Con Revolution was founded on very simple principles. We are excited to celebrate comics and the creative arts. At the absolute core of what we do are the creators themselves. The people who create the comics, games, toys, film, movies and more that we all love. Without their tireless dedication to creating the fantastic worlds we all get lost in, events like Comic Con Revolution would not be possible. We strive to create the best possible experience for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike. Our team of event industry veterans are dedicated to working hard to create that experience for each of you.

About Atomic Crush Events

Atomic Crush Events is an event consultation and management company that was founded on experience and innovation. Bringing together expertise in event management, marketing, sales and business development to create a unique team that can analyze and identify the best course of action when developing a live event. Our philosophy is simple – create the best experience possible for attendees, exhibitors and guests alike.

More information is available at comicconrevolution.com/ontario and www.atomiccrushevents.com

