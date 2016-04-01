The 100 Ep 9 – Stealing Thunder. Best Episode of the Season

I’m one of those crazy fans who was really upset with Episode 7 and didn’t bother to watch the last Arkadia centric episode. I repeatedly stated in these recaps how much I’m loathing everything going on in Arkadia this season, so I certainly wasn’t going to waste my time watching an episode dedicated to all things Arkadia. Tonight we get back to more Grounder stuff as we finally get to see the Conclave. There’s no chance in hell Aden or any of the night bloods will survive.

The thing that I hate the most about S3 is how predictable and terrible the writing has become. I’m still holding out hope that it’ll all come together somehow. The last two seasons were brilliant because the shocking moments were truly shocking, organically created and made logical sense.

This season, the only sure thing is that the writers will do the opposite of anything that is logical. I guarantee you Ontari will not be the commander by the end of the season. Because after tonight’s episode it would be too much damn sense. I haven’t watched yet, so this is pure speculation on my part.

We open with Clarke and Murphy still locked in her bedroom as the Conclave begins. Kung Fu monk is still regretful of his actions and is trying to fulfill his vows to Lexa to keep Clarke safe. She demands that he takes her to see Aiden who once again promises that all the nightbloods (who are all kids) will honor their promise to protect Clarke and the Skaikru. Aiden asks Clarke if she wants a moment alone and all she seems to care about is protecting her people.

Either Eliza’s acting is off or I just didn’t get the feeling she cared about Lexa this season. It just seems like she used her all season just to protect her shitty, warmongering people who don’t deserve saving.

Ontari storms in and Titus stops her from killing Clarke. Ontari tells her will kill every single sky person once she becomes Heda. At this point, I’m not opposed to this idea. There’s no way any of these kids are going to win against her.

Lincoln is trying to convince Pike to spare the others saying they had nothing to do with the rebellion. Pike agrees and says he’s going to execute Lincoln, Kane and Sinclair at dawn. Bellamy cuts the bug out of Miller’s vest.

Bellamy and Monty try to convince Harper and Miller that they want to help. Both have the gall to be upset that neither of their friends trust them after “everything they’ve been through.” Harper’s response to Monty was great, “Does your Mom know you are here?” Bellamy tells them that he’ll meet Octavia at the drop ship. Octavia drugs him.

Clarke wants to know why Ontari can compete if she didn’t train here. She looks at the AI and wants to know if Lexa is really in there and Titus says of course. Murphy asks Clarke why does it matter who wins. Murphy’s the only thing I’m really loving right now. Titus tells them that even before Lexa became Commander she was special and that the flame only deepened what was already there. If Ontari takes over Azgeda will rule everything and she will wipe out Clarke’s people.

The horn blows, the Conclave is over. Ontari is sitting on the throne drenched in black blood. She holds up Aiden’s head (off screen of course). Roan stops Clarke before Ontari can see her. It’s clear Roan doesn’t like Ontari. So it’ll be interesting see what he does the rest of this episode. I gotta say the opening 13 minutes have been great.

Octavia drugged Bellamy so he can’t tell Pike where they are. He tries to convince Indra and O that they need him. She tells him that for the first time in her life that isn’t true and walks out of the cave. Great scene.

Miller tells his boyfriend Bryan that he’s a spy and confronts him about planting the bug (even though it was Bellamy). Bryan tells Miller that he loves him and Miller says he can’t have both him and Pike and walks away. We get a little Kabby moment. Kane tells Abby that the people need someone to show them the way out of the dark.

Turns out Ontari killed everyone while they slept. Clarke tells Roan there’s no way Titus will support her. Roan says that everyone has no choice now and that he’ll support Ontari because it’s what’s best for his people. He tries to sneak Clarke and Murphy out of Polis. Have I said how much I’m loving Murphy? This show desperately needed someone who could deliver the dry humor.

Roan takes them to the tunnels that lead outside of the city. He tells her that he saved her life again and now his debt to Lexa has been paid. Next time she sees him it won’t be as friends. Clarke stares after him when Murphy with a long suffering sigh says “We are not leaving, are we?” Clarke wants to go after the flame.

Kane tells Lincoln and Sinclair that death can be an act of unity as well and tells them to stay strong and don’t break. Bellamy tries to convince Indra that Octavia doesn’t stand a chance of saving anyone without his help. He tells her Pike trusts him and she says he earned that trust by killer her brothers and sisters. She tells him Octavia will earn the warrior’s death that he denied her. Poor Indra.

Titus catches Clarke stealing the flame. He tells her that even though he pulled the trigger, she killed her. Clarke reminds him of his promise to Lexa. Again, she’s being a selfish, hypocritical bitch this season.

Titus tells her that the flame will kill anyone who doesn’t have the night blood and that Ontari is the last one. Clarke then says what we all want to – why kill them all if they are so important? It’s the dumbest thing ever! LOL. Ontari storms in and demands that Titus perform the ritual. He tells Murphy to take her to get a bath first and makes Clarke the new Flamekeeper.

She needs to find Luna the nightblood who ran away from Lexa’s conclave. She tells Titus that Lincoln knows how to find her. Of course, because we all know Lincoln’s going to die this season so he’s the one who knows how to find her. Hack writing 101.

Monty and everyone got the prisoners out. Or did they? Octavia was hiding everyone under the floorboards. This was a nice little callback to Harper tells them that there are too many guards. The problem with the plan is Monty’s mother is standing right there while they are communicating with each other which is just ridiculous. I know they probably think they are misdirecting them, but it can only backfire.

Pike makes a public announcement telling everyone that he will execute all the grounder prisoners if at least one of the escapees don’t give themselves up. Lincoln volunteers. Murphy and Ontari share a moment. He tells her that what she was did was crazy, but smart. That we do what we need to, to survive.

Roan barges in – lots of barging in this episode, and tells Ontari that the Flamekeeper lost the flame. He tells Ontari and Roan that he gave it to Clarke. Murphy tells Roan that he can’t kill Titus because he’s the only one that can perform the ritual. Titus tells her she’s an abomination and will never ascend Ontari disagrees and Roan kills him. I was really hoping that the writers would do something different and make Roan a “good guy,” or at least an “ally.” Titus’ last words “For Lexa.”

Ontari tells Roan to announce her ascension and that no one will know that she doesn’t have the flame. Indra leaves Bellamy to return to her people upon when she finds out that there’s a new commander. He tells her that it’s like the mountain again and her only loyalty is to her people. Can someone put a f’ing bullet into Bellamy? He’s a self-righteous, hypocritical douchebag.

Pike kills Lincoln. Noooooo!!!!! It was an amazingly, well done scene though. Poor Octavia… Sniff…..

Even though we all knew Lincoln was going to die this season at Pike’s hand, this death was beautifully done and it was truly heartbreaking. How Lincoln rates a better death than Lexa is beyond me.

I really liked the way Ontari was handled, but as I said before I’m tired of this singular portrayal of all Azgeda as being evil, so it would have been nice to if the writers actually surprised us for a change. As bad as this season has been, this episode showcased why I fell in love with the show in the first place. I just wish they would finally kill this god awful COL storyline. It looks like it’s going to be the sole focus of the show going forward.

