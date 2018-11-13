That’s What They Want You To Think Trailer: Alita: Battle Angel!

Based on the hit manga and anime, Alita: Battle Angel centers on Alita – a cyborg woman who may be the most effective weapon ever devised.

The new trailer looks even more intriguing than the first one, as Alita discovers her humanity (and kicks much ass).

Alita: Battle Angel opens on February 14, 2019.

An angel falls, a warrior rises.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

Release: February 14, 2019

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez

Produced by: James Cameron, Jon Landau

Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis and Robert Rodriguez – Based upon the graphic novel (“Manga”) series “GUNNM” by Yukito Kishiro

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson

SYNOPSIS

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Official Channels

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.AlitaBattleAngel.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/AlitaMovie

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/AlitaMovie

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/AlitaMovie

PRIMARY HASHTAG: #Alita

Like this: Like Loading...