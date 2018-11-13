Memory, Fury, and Betrayal Trailer: Backtrace!

An amnesiac inmate in a prison psychiatric ward is coerced into trying to find the loot from a bank robbery he committed over seven years before.

Backtrace will be in select theaters and On Demand on December 14th.

BACKTRACE

In Theaters and On Demand December 14th

After suffering a brain injury from a bank heist gone wrong, MacDonald (Matthew Modine) develops amnesia and is put into a prison psychiatric ward. Following his seventh year in evaluation, he is coerced by an inmate and a ward doctor (Ryan Guzman and Meadow Williams) to break out of prison and injected with a serum that forces him to relive the life he’s forgotten. MacDonald must now elude a local detective (Sylvester Stallone), a toughened FBI agent (Christopher McDonald) and the drug’s dangerous side effects in order to recover the stolen money all while confronting his past.

Action legend and three-time Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone (including Best Actor, Rocky, 1976) costars with Ryan Guzman (TV’s Pretty Little Liars, Notorious), Meadow Williams (Reach Me, The Intruders), Christopher McDonald (Quiz Show, Terminal Velocity) and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things) in BACKTRACE, a riveting crime thriller that hinges on memory, fury, and betrayal. BACKTRACE will be in theaters and on demand by Lionsgate Premiere on December 14, 2018.

Cast: Ryan Guzman, Sylvester Stallone, Meadow Williams, Christopher McDonald, Colin Egglesfield, Lydia Hull, Tyler Jon Olson, Sergio Rizzuto, Swen Temmel, and Matthew Modine

Directed by: Brian A. Miller

Written by: Mike Maples

Produced by: Randall Emmett, p.g.a.; George Furla, p.g.a.; Mark Stewart; Ambyr Childers; Matt Luber

Genre: Action Thriller

Distributor: Lionsgate Premiere

#Backtrace

Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...