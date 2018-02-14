TBS Nabs Lena Waithe Pilot Twenties!

Twenties is a single-camera comedy that follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking sh*t and chasing their dreams.

TBS has landed the pilot for Twenties – created/written/executive produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi).

Los Angeles, February 14, 2018 – On the heels of her Emmy® win for Best Comedy Writing and the launch of her series The Chi, TBS has picked up writer and Master of None star Lena Waithe’s project Twenties to pilot.

Twenties is a single-camera comedy that follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking shit and chasing their dreams. It’s a show about friendship, finding love, and messing everything up along the way. Twenties is created, written, and executive produced by Waithe through her production company Hillman Grad Productions and executive produced by Andrew Coles, her manager, for The Mission Entertainment.

“I wrote Twenties back in 2009,” said Waithe, “I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story. Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough, it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”

