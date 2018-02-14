Almost Time To Suit Up: Incredibles 2!

This time around, laundry day means something special for the Parr family – it’s time to suit up once more.

Incredibles 2 opens on June 15th.

For a sneak peak at the film, check out the Walt Disney Studios Canada social pages this evening.

INCREDIBLES 2

DISNEY•PIXAR

Release Date: June 15, 2018

Voice Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Bird, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini

Director: Brad Bird

Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle

In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird (“Iron Giant,” “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille”) and produced by John Walker (“The Incredibles,” “Tomorrowland”) and Nicole Grindle (“Sanjay’s Super Team” short, “Toy Story 3” associate producer), Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theatres on June 15, 2018.

SHORT DESCRIPTION:

Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to help bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together.

NOTES:

Released in 2004, “The Incredibles” grossed more than $633 million worldwide. Earning more than $70 million opening weekend, “The Incredibles” posted the second-largest opening at the time for an animated feature.

Director Brad Bird helmed “The Incredibles,” which won an Academy Award® for best animated feature film of the year. Bird also directed Pixar Animation Studios’ 2007 Oscar®-winning film “Ratatouille,” as well as 2011’s live-action film “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” 2015’s “Tomorrowland” and 1999’s BAFTA-winning animated film “The Iron Giant.

