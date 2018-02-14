ElfQuest: The Final Quest Reaches Its Epic Conculsion!

After 40 years of genre bending and award-winning content, Wendy and Richard Pini are stepping away from their beloved series, ElfQuest, to take a well-deserved break and to focus on other projects and ventures.

ElfQuest: The Final Quest #24 finds heroes’ journeys that started in the Original Quest coming to their resolutions. Fateful events set in motion last issue continue to have unstoppable consequences, as dire battles are fought on the physical and the spiritual realms. Now decisions must be made that will affect everyone—elves and humans alike— on the World of Two Moons far into the future. Can the Great Wheel of time and history, broken millennia ago, ever be made whole again?

ElfQuest: The Final Quest #24 will be in comics shops on February 28th.

WENDY AND RICHARD PINI’S AWARD-WINNING CREATION EARNS EPIC FINALE

Dark Horse Proud to Commemorate Richard and Wendy Pini’s Contributions to Comics

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 14, 2018)—All good things must come to an end. Today, Dark Horse Comics is both proud and sad to announce the end of ElfQuest: The Final Quest. After 40 years of genre bending and award-winning content, Wendy and Richard Pini are stepping away from their beloved series to take a well-deserved break and to focus on other projects and ventures.

“How simple, like the closing of a door, a 40-year labor of love comes to the conclusion we ordained so long ago,” explained artist Wendy Pini. “Richard and I can barely express our joy at the love we’re receiving from fans around the world. We return that love and look forward to our continued association with Dark Horse. Nothing’s more fun for us than being the guiding hands behind other creators’ interpretations of the elves.”

“I’ve followed ElfQuest since it’s very first publication. It took me several decades to finally bring Richard and Wendy’s wonderful creation to Dark Horse, and we’re proud they’ve chosen us to present the final chapters of their epic story,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse president and founder. “As a publisher, I couldn’t find better people to work with. As a fan, I couldn’t be more honored.”

ElfQuest: The Final Quest #24 goes on sale February 28, 2018, and is available for preorder at your local comic shop. February 28, 2018, marks the 40th anniversary of ElfQuest #1’s release date. To commemorate this historic occasion, Things From Another World Milwaukie will host Richard and Wendy on February 28, 2018 from 6-9 PM for a special ElfQuest: The Final Quest signing. Fans are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook.

Praise for ElfQuest:

“A well told and exquisitely illustrated story that should be in every teen and graphic novel collection.”—School Library Journal

“In an industry that expects readers to turn over every five or six years, some books are simply so good they resonate with generation after generation of comics fans.”—Major Spoilers

“One of the most beautifully crafted, well thought out comic book fantasy epics of all time.”—Comic Book Resources

