TBS Comedy Series Wrecked Premieres Season 2 In June!

Is it Lost without smoke monsters or a slightly more serious Gilligan’s Island? Or is it something somewhere in between?

Season two of TBS comedy series Wrecked picks up following the divisiveness caused as Karen battled Todd and Owen fought Steve.

Wrecked returns Tuesday, June 20th (10/9C) with a two-episode premiere.

TBS’s Wrecked Returns for a Brand New Season

On Tuesday, June 20, with a Special Two-Episode Premiere at 10p/9c

Wrecked is TBS‘s hit survival comedy about a diverse group of airplane passengers stranded on an uninhabited island, a dangerous new world where they must face many threats – mostly brought on by themselves. No longer plugged into the rest of the world, the group struggles to navigate their makeshift society while also learning to live without such modern comforts as indoor plumbing, wi-fi, social media and Chipotle. The second season of Wrecked premieres Tuesday, June 20, with back-to-back episodes starting at 10 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on TBS.

Hashtag: #Wrecked

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WreckedTBS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wreckedtbs/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WreckedTBS/

Like this: Like Loading...