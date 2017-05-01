Season Two Finale Set for Underground!

In Underground’s second season finale Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Noah (Aldis Hodge) come face-to-face with Cato (Alano Miller) who proves once again that he only follows one plan – his own. Harriet (Aisha Hinds) is recruited by John Brown’s men.

The second season finale of WGN America’s revolutionary series Underground airs on Wednesday, May 10th (10/9C). Fans can join the conversation @UndergroundWGN.

WGN AMERICA’S GROUNDBREAKING SERIES ‘UNDERGROUND’ MAKES ITS BOLD SEASON TWO FINALE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT

Fans Can Join the Conversation @UndergroundWGN

“Want to know what revolution looks like? Watch ‘Underground.’”

– Bethonie Butler, The Washington Post

“Season two of ‘Underground’ is excellent and perhaps more pertinent than ever.”

– Dominic Patten, Deadline

“One of the best shows on television.”

– David Hinckley, Huffington Post

“Fast-paced, morally complex dramatization of the Underground Railroad.”

– Monica Castillo, The New York Times

Los Angeles, April 28, 2017 – Season two of WGN America’s revolutionary series “Underground,” called “remarkable” by both The Associated Press and The New York Times, makes its jaw-dropping culmination in the finale episode “Soldier,” airing Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT . The series continues to receive rave reviews from both critics and fans alike for its thrilling depiction of a divided America on the brink of civil war. Most recently, “Underground” made television history with the extended episode “Minty” that aired April 12, featuring Aisha Hinds in a career-defining performance as Harriet Tubman delivering an hour-long monumental and definitive speech on her life. “Underground” has also boosted the cable network to a record-setting, best primetime month in history in audience delivery in March, and the series continues to make its mark on social media, trending nationally and worldwide on Twitter on Wednesday nights.

In the season two finale, written by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and directed by Anthony Hemingway, Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Noah (Aldis Hodge) come face-to-face with Cato (Alano Miller) who proves once again that he only follows one plan – his own. Strategies change as Harriet (Aisha Hinds) is recruited by John Brown’s men, and Daniel (Bokeem Woodbine) makes a desperate plea to Elizabeth (Jessica de Gouw) and Georgia (Jasika Nicole) to help save his family, causing Elizabeth to make a drastic decision. Plans continue to digress for August (Christopher Meloni) when he’s left alone with the unpredictable Ernestine (Amirah Vann), while Patty Cannon (Sadie Stratton) becomes the victim of her own pursuit.

Leading up to the premiere, “Underground” was celebrated with events at Sundance Film Festival, The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), The DuSable Museum of African America History, aTVfest, New York Comic-Con, Savannah Film Festival, Essence Festival, NAACP National Convention and more. The series was honored with a number of recognitions including four NAACP Image Awards nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Amirah Vann) and Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series (Anthony Hemingway). “Underground” was recently nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Action Thriller Television Series, and the show previously received nominations from the American Society of Cinematographers and the Hollywood Professional Association for Outstanding Regular Series for Commercial Television and Outstanding Editing in Television, respectively. Additionally, the African American Film Critics Association named “Underground” as Best TV Show (Cable/New Media) and the second highest show overall for 2016, and honored Director Anthony Hemmingway with their 2017 Horizon Award. The series also won several awards at the inaugural Cynopsis TV Awards including Best New Drama Series, Best Series Writing (Drama) and Best Showrunner.

“Underground” season two also featured a new, original song from John Legend, “In America,” co-written by Dave Tozer. The series’ pioneering use of contemporary music in the series gives the historical Underground Railroad thriller a modern twist, with hits including Beyonce’s Grammy-nominated “Freedom,” Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go,” Sampha’s “Take Me Inside,” and MS MR’s “All The Things Lost.” Fans can enjoy songs and artists from season two on the official “Underground” Spotify playlist here.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, “Underground” is created and written by Misha Green (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes”) and Joe Pokaski (“Heroes,” “Daredevil”), who serve as Executive Producers alongside Emmy-winning director Anthony Hemingway (“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Treme”); Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, I Am Legend) of Weed Road Pictures; Tory Tunnell (King Arthur, Holy Rollers) and Joby Harold (King Arthur, Edge of Tomorrow) of Safehouse Pictures; John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius of Get Lifted Film Co (La Land, Southside with You); and Mark Taylor (“MadTV”).

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UndergroundWGN

Twitter: @UndergroundWGN

Instagram:@UndergroundWGN

Like this: Like Loading...