The new trailer for Colossal displays yet another nod to Japanese science-fiction movies – the kaiju that is synched to Anne Hathaway’s Gloria has to face a giant robot!

Colossal is in theaters now.

Gloria is an out-of-work party girl forced to leave her life in NY and move back home. When reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, she gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this phenomenon.

