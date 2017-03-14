TBS Brings Pop-Up Search Party Experience To SXSW!

TBS will bring SXSW the best in tech, fashion, design, music and more with the second iteration of “In Search Of” — a pop-up, interactive marketplace with an Austin-flare, bringing to life the network’s buzzworthy hit, SEARCH PARTY.
THE SEARCH IS ON IN AUSTIN: TBS BRINGS POP-UP MARKETPLACE “IN SEARCH OF” TO SXSW, INVITING FESTIVAL ATTENDEES TO STEP INSIDE THE NETWORK’S HIT SERIES “SEARCH PARTY”
From March 14-16, the Critically-Acclaimed Series Comes to Austin With the Brooklyn Style Experiences in Tech, Fashion, Music, Art & More
Full First Season Available on TBS.com, The TBS App & On Demand, Season Two Coming Later This Year
WHAT: At SXSW 2017,TBS will bring the best in tech, fashion, design, music and more with the second iteration of “In Search Of” — a pop-up, interactive marketplace with an Austin-flare, bringing to life the network’s buzzworthy hit, SEARCH PARTY.
Open to festival-goers starting on Tuesday, March 14, the pop-up is part shopping destination, part interactive experience and entirely inspired by the millennial generation celebrated in the series. “In Search Of” will provide visitors with FOMO-worthy and Instagrammable elements and programming throughout its stint in Austin; it’s hipster lifestyle: curated.
Inside “In Search Of,” visitors will experience the ideal shop for SEARCH PARTY’s leading lady Dory, complete with the latest in fashion, technology, and artisanal goods, as well as a lounge space to kick back with friends and binge the first season. Partners include:
-
Impossible Project – Polaroid instamatic cameras and film for purchase
-
Society6 – Collection of art prints by the brand’s artists from around the world
-
Boxed Water – On-the-go water utilizing sustainable packaging materials
-
BookPeople – The largest independent bookstore in Texas
-
Esby – Austin-based apparel company with a design focus on comfort and wearability
-
Franklin BBQ – Austin’s best in brisket, pulled pork and other smoked meats
-
Drafting Room & L’estelle House – Low-key and delicious French restaurant and wine bar in Austin
-
Frescas – Drive-thru and walk-up Austin-based Mexican joint firing wood-grilled chicken plus tacos, tortas and ice cream
-
Zocalo – Fresh Mexican eats in Austin featuring handmade tortillas, tacos, salads and specials
-
Will Leather Goods – Retail footprint selling a curation of leather goods including totes, weekender bags and more
-
Soko – Offering a curated selection of innovative, ethically-made jewelry and accessories from sustainable materials
For more information on SEARCH PARTY, please visit www.tbs.com/shows/search-party.html.
Hours: 12:00pm – 9:00pm
*Private tours available on an appointment basis*
PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, March 14
-
12:00pm – 1:00pm: Grub Street: InSearchOf Grub -Serving queso and homemade chips by Zocalo and mimosa bar by Drafting Room
-
12:00pm – 6:00pm: Leather embossing by WILL featuring complimentary customization of leather goods
-
1:00pm – 3:00pm: TBS + Refinery29’s “#InSearchOf Female Filmmakers of SXSW” discussion with Amy Emmerich featuring Shatterbox film contributors and SXSW entrants Anu Valia and Gabrielle Nadig
-
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Beer, wine, and light bites by Drafting Room & L’estelle House
-
4:00pm – 5:00pm: Press Cocktails with the cast of SEARCH PARTY: Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, and Meredith Hagner
-
6:30pm – 7:30pm: Official SXSW musical performance by San Fermin
Wednesday, March 15
-
12:00pm – 1:00pm: Grub Street: InSearchOf Grub -Serving breakfast tacos by Frescas and mimosa bar by Drafting Room
-
12:00pm – 6:00pm: Leather embossing by WILL featuring complimentary customization and embossing of leather goods, sponsored by New York Magazine’s The Cut
-
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Beer, wine, and light bites by Drafting Room & L’estelle House
-
4:00pm – 6:00pm: Happy hour by Drafting Room & L’estelle house including beer, wine, prosecco on tap, and light bites
-
6:30pm – 7:30pm: Official SXSW musical performance by Shaed
Thursday, March 16
-
12:00pm – 1:00pm: Grub Street: InSearchOf Grub – Serving brisket and pulled pork by Franklin BBQ and mimosa bar by Drafting Room
-
12:00pm – 1:30pm: TBS + Vulture Present: LIVE “Good One” Podcast SXSW edition with John Early
-
12:00pm – 6:00pm: Complimentary metal jewelry customization by Soko
-
12:00pm – 6:00pm: Leather embossing by WILL featuring complimentary customization of leather goods
-
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Beer, wine, and light bites by Drafting Room & L’estelle House
-
4:00pm – 6:00pm: Happy hour by Drafting Room & L’estelle house including beer, wine, prosecco on tap, and light bites
-
6:30pm – 7:30pm: Official SXSW musical performance by POLICA
WHERE: “In Search Of” Marketplace
Address: 88 1/2 Rainey Street Austin, TX 78701 (@ Drafting Room + L’estelle)