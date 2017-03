Now that Selina Myer is no longer in the White House, she has a little time on her hands.

What to do? What to do?

Well, how about the talk show circuit? Or maybe stumping for a mid-western gubernatorial candidate? Or even kicking off National Volunteer Day…?

She might not be in the White House, but Selina Meyer is still making history. Whether you like it or not!

Veep returns on April 16th (10:30/9:30C).

Veep Season 6: Official Trailer (HBO) – YouTube

