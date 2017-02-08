Tantalizing Teaser: Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled!

The first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled has been released.

The film, adapted from Thomas Cullinan’s novel of the same name, relates events that follow when a wounded Union soldier is discovered near The Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies and taken in.

The Beguiled opens on June 23rd.

THE BEGUILED – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – In Theaters June 23 – YouTube

The Beguiled, adapted by Sofia Coppola from Thomas Cullinan’s novel of the same name, unfolds in a girls’ school in the state of Virginia in 1864. As the Civil War rages, The Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies has been sheltered from the outside world— until the day a wounded Union soldier is discovered nearby and taken in.

Acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola brings you a seductive thriller starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. http://www.thebeguiledmovie.com

Trailer Grade: B+

