Find Your Inner Star Trailer: Julie’s Greenroom!

Julie Andrews’ new series – Julie’s Greenroom – will introduce the performing arts to kids (of all ages), as she teaches them about dance, singing, performing, painting, and more.

The Netflix series is brought to life by the geniuses at the Jim Henson Company and the first trailer looks awesome.

The curtain rises on Julie’s Greenroom on March 17th.

Julie’s Greenroom

Julie’s Greenroom is an all-new arts educational show for the very young starring the legendary Julie Andrews and brought to life by the ingenious minds at Jim Henson Studios. Seven young friends learn all about the arts (dance, singing, performing, painting, and more) from Julie herself and unique guest stars (Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, David Hyde Pierce) in each episode.

