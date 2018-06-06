Don’t Do Me Trailer: Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse!

In an alternate world very to Peter Parker’s, there is another Spider-Man – 14-year old, biracial Miles Morales.

When Miles somehow winds up in his world, Peter decides to train him to be a better Spider-Man. Check out the trailer below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens on December 14th.

“SPIDER-MAN™: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE”

TRAILER LAUNCHES

Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson,

Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez

and Lily Tomlin Join the Cast

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 6, 2018 – Sony Pictures Animation today launched the first full trailer for Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse and confirmed the vocal cast joining Shameik Moore as he takes on the role of Miles Morales.

Jake Johnson is joining the cast as Miles’ reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, with Liev Schreiber playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld playing the spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen, Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali as Miles’ influential uncle Aaron, Brian Tyree Henry playing Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

Commenting on the announcement, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said, “We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.”

Lord and Miller continued: “We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the screenplay is by Phil Lord. The film is produced, in association with Marvel, by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

©2018 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2018 MARVEL

Genre: Animated

December 14, 2018

Directed by: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Screenplay by: Phil Lord

Produced by: Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin

