Syfy Announces Pick-Up of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers!

SYFY has announced a series order for Nightflyers – based on the novella by George R.R. Martin.

Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life.

Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken, David Ajala and Brían F. O’Byrne Set to Star

Series Will Premiere on Netflix Outside of U.S.

Universal City, CA – January 4, 2018 — SYFY today announced a series pickup for NIGHTFLYERS, based on author George R.R. Martin’s novella and the 1987 film of the same name. Jeff Buhler (“Jacob’s Ladder”) wrote the adaptation for television and will executive produce alongside Daniel Cerone (“The Blacklist”) who will also serve as showrunner. Martin will also executive produce, along with Gene Klein (“Suits”), David Bartis (“Suits”) and Doug Liman (“Live. Die. Repeat”) of Hypnotic; Alison Rosenzweig (“Jacob’s Ladder,” “Windtalkers”) and Michael Gaeta (“Jacob’s Ladder”) of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions. Robert Jaffe (“Nightflyers,” – 1987) will produce. Andrew McCarthy (“Orange is the New Black”) will be a producer-director on the project. Mike Cahill (“I Origin”) will direct the pilot.

Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire”) is set to star as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken (“The Night Shift”) as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (“Fast & Furious 6”) as Roy Eris, Sam Strike (“EastEnders”) as Thale, Maya Eshet (“Teen Wolf”) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (“Fargo”) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (“The Last Ship”) as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) as Auggie.

But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

The series, produced in Ireland, is moving forward with the support of the Government of Ireland, through the Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht and the Irish Film Board.

