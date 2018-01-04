Alex with Three X’s Trailer: Game Over, Man!

During a star-studded Los Angeles party, three zeroes become heroes (sort of) when the hotel they work at is taken hostage by bad guys. From the creators of Workaholics, Game Over, Man! premieres on Netflix on March 23.

Game Over, Man!

A Netflix Film

SOME HEROES ARE BORN, OTHERS ARE MAIDS.

The Netflix Film will be released on March 23, 2018.

About Game Over, Man!

During a star-studded Los Angeles party, three zeroes become heroes (sort of) when the hotel they work at is taken hostage by bad guys. From the creators of Workaholics, this action comedy comes locked and super loaded on March 23.

Game Over, Man! stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Anders Holm. The action comedy is produced by Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck of Mail Order Comedy, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Grey, and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

