SundanceTV’s The A Word Concludes Season Two in Same Deep Water!

In the season two finale of The A Word, Same Deep Water, an ‘End of Year Show’ at Joe’s old school brings his family members together. As Joe takes the stage, it is clear what they mean to him. But will they remain the family he knows?

The second season finale of The A Word airs on Wednesday, December 13th (10/9C).

SEASON TWO FINALE OF CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED DRAMA SERIES “THE A WORD” AIRS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 10PM ET/9PM CT ON SUNDANCE TV

“Quirky, touching, smartly written and beautifully acted”

– The Hollywood Reporter

“’The A Word’ is every bit as good a family drama as…‘This Is Us.’”

-YahooTV

Max Vento as Joe Hughes in SundanceTV’s “The A Word; Credit: Rory Mulvey/Sundance TV

The season two finale of SundanceTV’s critically-acclaimed international drama series, “The A Word” will air Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. CT. In the season’s final episode, Same Deep Water, an ‘End of Year Show’ at Joe’s old school brings his family members together. As Joe takes the stage, it is clear what they mean to him. But will they remain the family he knows?

The six-part drama revisits the funny, messy, mixed-up lives of the Hughes and Scott families as they struggle to do their best as parents, caregivers, lovers . . . and to work out what’s really important in the face of nothing ever feeling normal. The family drama stars Christopher Eccleston (“The Leftovers”) as Joe’s grandfather Maurice; Morven Christie (“Grantchester”) and Lee Ingleby (“Our Zoo”) as Joe’s parents, Alison and Paul; and Joe’s uncle and aunt, Eddie and Nicola, played by Greg McHugh (“Fresh Meat”) and Vinette Robinson (“Sherlock”).

“The A Word” is a Fifty Fathoms and Keshet UK Production for SundanceTV and BBC One. It was commissioned by Lucy Richer. The series is written and executive produced by multiple BAFTA winner and Golden Globe® nominee Peter Bowker. Executive Producers are Patrick Spence, Marcus Wilson, Howard Burch, Avi Nir and Keren Margalit (Keshet). Jenny Frayn is producer and Sue Tully is lead Director.

The English language version is based on the Israeli Keshet Broadcasting and July August Productions drama “Yellow Peppers,” created and written by Keren Margalit, who is also executive producer on the UK series.

Like this: Like Loading...