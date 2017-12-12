CBS To Broadcast The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards!

CBS will broadcast the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, april 15, 2018 (8/7C).

“53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™”

The 53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®, will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 15, 2018 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The 53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments, with more announcements to follow in the coming months.

About the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

