70th Primetime Emmy Awards Return To Monday Night!

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Dec. 12, 2017 — The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 live coast-to-coast (8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The announcement was made jointly by NBC and the Television Academy.

A host and producers will be announced at a later date.

