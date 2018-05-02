SundanceTV Celebrates Mother’s Day with Movies for Moms Marathon!

On Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 13th), SundanceTV will run the ultimate Movies for Moms marathon.

Beginning at 12 noon (11am C), the network will unspool six movies for moms, including: Honeymoon in Vegas, The Break-Up, Date Night, Pretty in Pink, How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days and When Harry Met Sally.

SUNDANCE TV CELEBRATES MOTHER’S DAY WITH THE ULTIMATE “MOVIES FOR MOMS” MARATHON ON SUNDAY, MAY 13

Moms sit back, relax and grab some popcorn! SundanceTV is celebrating Mother’s Day with a “Movies for Moms” marathon beginning Sunday, May 13th at 12 PM ET/11 AM CT!

The programming event kicks off with Honeymoon in Vegas, a comedy about one bride, two grooms and 34 Elvises, starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker. Then it’s all laughs, and a few tears, watching Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn turn from a loving couple into a crumbling relationship in The Break-Up. The marathon continues with Tina Fey and Steve Carell in Date Night, a film about a couple that tries to invigorate their marriage and gets more than they bargained for. Next is the ‘80s cult classic Pretty in Pink, starring Molly Ringwald, who must choose between her doting friend and a rich bad boy. Then it’s pure comedy with Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey when secret agendas backfire in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The marathon concludes with the best romantic comedy of all time, When Harry Met Sally, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, that has everyone still wondering ‘Can men and women truly be friends?’

Below, please find the full schedule for SundanceTV’s “Movies for Moms”:

SUNDAY, MAY 13TH – “MOVIES FOR MOMS”

Honeymoon in Vegas – 12:00pm ET *Network Premiere*

After losing $65,000 to professional gambler and con man Tommy Korman (James Caan), penniless private investigator Jack Singer (Nicolas Cage) agrees to let Korman borrow his beautiful fiancée, Betsy (Sarah Jessica Parker), for a Hawaiian getaway to pay off his debts. But when Betsy – who looks just like Korman’s late wife – begins to fall for her charismatic captor, the commitment-phobic Singer must race against the clock to track them down and win her back. The film was nominated for two Golden Globe® awards.

Directed by: Andrew Bergman, 1992.

The Break-Up – 2:00pm ET

When Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), an art dealer, and Gary (Vince Vaughn), a tour-bus driver, finally call it quits in their relationship, neither is willing to move out of their shared condo. With their friends suggesting a series of underhanded tactics that fail to get either Brooke or Gary to cave in, the only solution is to become hostile roommates.

Directed by: Peyton Reed, 2006.

Date Night – 4:30pm ET

Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by visiting a trendy Manhattan bistro. They get more than romance when mistaken identity hurtles them into an incredible adventure involving corrupt cops, a mob boss and a crazy cab driver.

Directed by: Shawn Levy, 2010.

Pretty in Pink – 6:30pm ET

Andie (Molly Ringwald) is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss (Annie Potts), who owns the record store where she works, or her quirky classmate Duckie (Jon Cryer), who has a crush on her. When one of the rich and popular kids at school, Blane (Andrew McCarthy), asks Andie out, it seems too good to be true. As Andie starts falling for Blane, she begins to realizes that dating someone from a different social sphere is not easy.

Directed by Howard Deutch, 1986

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – 8:30pm ET

An advice columnist, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), pushes the boundaries, pitching a new piece on how to get a man to leave you in 10 days. Her editor, Lana (Bebe Neuwirth), loves the idea and Andie goes off to find an unsuspecting man she can use for the experiment. Enter executive Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey), who is so confident in his romantic prowess that he thinks he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. When Andie and Ben meet, their plans backfire.

Directed by: Donald Petrie, 2003.

When Harry Met Sally – 11:00pm ET

Nominated for an Acadamy Award®, the film takes place in 1977 when college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends. Ten years later Harry and Sally meet again at a bookstore, and in the company of their respective best friends, Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher), and attempt to stay friends without sex becoming an issue between them.

Directed by: Rob Reiner, 1989.

Like this: Like Loading...