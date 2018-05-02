Jimmy Kimmel, Alyson Hannigan Among New Recurring Judges On The Gong Show!

ABC’s bizarre talent show, The Gong Show has added four new members to its revolving panel of Judges.

Alyson Hannigan, Jimmy Kimmel, Brad Paisley and Jason sudeikis join returning judges Will Arnett, Dana Carvey, Ken Jeong, and Rob Riggle for season two.

The Gong Show returns on Thursday, June 21st (8/7C).

“The Gong Show,” which makes its triumphant return to television on THURSDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and stars celebrated film and television actor/comedian Mike Myers as the show’s host – British comedic legend Tommy Maitland – has announced the names of some of the revolving panel of judges set to praise, critique and gong contestants in one of TV’s all-time great variety shows.

Returning to helm the gong from last season are executive producer Will Arnett, Dana Carvey, Ken Jeong and Rob Riggle; and making their judging debut are Alyson Hannigan, Jimmy Kimmel, Brad Paisley and Jason Sudeikis – with more to come!

Performers, such as contortionists, singers, magicians, dancers, jugglers and dancing dogs, are just some of the dozens and dozens of acts that are set to impress our panel of three celebrity judges. If any of the judges deem an act to be less than worthy of a score, they can pick up a mallet and hit the giant gong that is hanging behind them and end the underwhelming performance. But if the judges are happy with the act, they will let it play out until the end and present their scores numerically from 0 through 10. It’s not uncommon for fights to break out amongst the judges when one of them wants to gong an act, while the others want to let them play on. At the end of each show, the winning performer or act with the highest judges’ scores will receive a fabulous “The Gong Show” trophy and a check.

“The Gong Show” is produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live audience. “The Gong Show” is executive produced by Will Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Mike Myers, Jason Weinberg and Conrad Green. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow, David Bohnert and Chris Choun are co-executive producers.

