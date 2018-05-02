FX Sets Return Date for Snowfall!

FX has announced the premiere date for its drama about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.

Snowfall Returns to FX on Thursday, July 19th. Check out the House Party teaser below.

Second Season Debuts Thursday, July 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2018 – FX has set the premiere date for the second season of Snowfall, the drama series created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks. The second season will premiere on Thursday, July 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.

Also today, FX released the first promo for the second season of Snowfall:

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

Snowfall continues its riveting story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. Season two follows our ensemble of characters as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles as we enter 1984, all of them working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur beginning to experience the perils of success; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative who finds that his off-book drug-funded operation may be vulnerable from unexpected sources, both personal and professional; and Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the drug running couple who discover the potency of crack and try to exploit it, despite the new dangers involved.

