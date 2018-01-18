SundanceTV Announces Event Programming for Black History Month!

SundanceTV will air a series of special programs during Black History Month. It’s February programming includes the history-making Roots miniseries; Roots: The Next Generation and Queen (final chapter of Alex Haley’s Roots story).

Also included will be bio film Malcolm X, Rosewood, The Color Purple and Ghosts of Mississippi.

Hap and Leonard stars Michael Kenneth White and Louis Gossett Jr. will provide will provide interstitial commentary on a range of topics relating to SundanceTV’s Black History Month programming.

SUNDANCE TV CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH PROGRAMMING EVENTS FEATURING ICONIC MINISERIES AND FILMS THROUGHOUT FEBRUARY

Michael Kenneth Williams and Louis Gossett Jr., the stars of the forthcoming series "Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo" (premiering March 7th), will provide interstitial commentary on a range of topics relating to SundanceTV's Black History Month programming.

The most watched miniseries of all time, “Roots,” will kick off the month-long celebration with the remastered version airing Saturday, February 10th at 12/11am CT. The sequel to the original groundbreaking series, “Roots: The Next Generations,” will follow the next day starting Sunday, February 11th at 11/10am CT. The third installment, “Roots: The Gift,” will begin Monday, February 19th at 12/11pm CT.

To round out the celebration, for the first time on SundanceTV, the network will also run a marathon of Alex Haley’s award-winning miniseries, “Queen,” the conclusion of the “Roots” story, on Sunday, February 18th at 2/1pm CT. The complete saga tells the epic story of author Alex Haley’s ancestors, from Kunta Kinte’s enslavement to his descendants’ liberation to integration in the 20th century. “Roots” stars “Hap and Leonard’s” Louis Gossett Jr., whom won an Emmy® for his role as Fiddler, an urbane slave musician. He reprised his role in the 1988 sequel, “Roots: The Gift.”

Beginning Monday, February 12th at 7/6pm CT, Malcom X, the biographical drama about the African American activist, will lead the night’s double feature. Directly following will be Rosewood, the historical fictional drama about the 1923 horrific attack on an African American community in Florida.

On Tuesday, February 13th at 7pm ET/6pm CT, the night’s double feature begins with the classic film The Color Purple – an epic tale about the life of Celie, an African American woman living in the South. Rounding out the night is Ghosts of Mississippi, based on the true story of the assassination of activist Medgar Evers.

FULL SUNDANCETV BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE BELOW:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH – “ROOTS” MINISERIES MARATHON

“Roots: Parts 1-8” – Beginning at 12:00pm ET

Based on the 1976 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alex Haley. “Roots,” which garnered nine Emmy® Awards, a Golden Globe and a Peabody Award, follows the epic tale of Alex Haley’s ancestors, from Kunta Kinte’s enslavement to his descendants’ liberation over 100 years later. “Roots” stars LeVar Burton as Kunta Kinte, Louis Gossett Jr. as Fiddler, Vic Morrow as Ames, Todd Bridges as Bud Harvey, Robert Reed as Dr. William Reynolds, John Amos as Toby, Madge Sinclair as Bell Reynolds and Brad Davis as Ol’ George Johnson.

Directed by Marvin J. Chomsky, John Erman, David Greene and Gilbert Moses, 1977.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH – “ROOTS: THE NEXT GENERATIONS” MARATHON

“Roots: The Next Generations” – Beginning at 11:00am ET

“Roots: The Next Generations,” picks up where “Roots” ends and continues the story of Alex Haley’s family line from the Post American Civil War era to Haley’s genealogical search to discover his roots. The sequel stars Dorian Harewood as Simon Haley, Debbi Morgan as Elizabeth Harvey, Paul Koslo as Ear Crowther, Stan Shaw as Will Palmer Marc Singer as Andy Warner, Fay Hauser as Carrie Warner and Lynn Hamilton as Georgia Anderson.

Directed by John Erman, Charles S. Dubin, Georg Stanford Brown and Lloyd Richards, 1979.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH – BLACK HISTORY MONTH DOUBLE FEATURE

Malcolm X – 7:00pm-11:30pm ET

This biographical drama stars Denzel Washington in the title role as activist Malcolm X, telling the story of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader – from his defining childhood experiences to his career as a small-time gangster to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and to his ultimate assassination. The Academy Award® nominated film also stars Angela Bassett as his wife Dr. Betty Shabazz.

Directed by Spike Lee, 1992.

Rosewood – 11:30pm-2:30am ET

Based on historic events of the 1923 Rosewood, Florida massacre, the film stars Ving Rhaames as an outsider who comes to the African American town to inspire residents to defend themselves against angry lynch mobs. Don Cheadle plays Sylvester Carrier, a victim of the riot and Jon Voight is a sympathetic white store owner who lives in a nearby village.

Directed by John Singleton, 1997.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH – BLACK HISTORY MONTH DOUBLE FEATURE

The Color Purple – 7:00pm-10:30pm ET

The period drama, which garnered 11 Academy Award® nominations, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Alice Walker. The film spans 40 years to tell the story of an African American Southern woman, Celie Harris (Whoopi Goldberg), who is sold into a life of servitude to an abusive husband, sharecropper Albert (Danny Glover), enduring a life of brutality, racism and rape. The film also stars Oprah Winfrey as Sofia Johnson.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, 1985.

Ghosts of Mississippi – 10:30pm-1:30am ET

The courtroom drama is based on the true story of the 1994 trial of white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith (James Woods) for the 1963 assassination of civil rights activist Medgar Evers (James Pickens, Jr.). After trying for over 25 years to bring her husband’s killer to justice, Myrlie Evers (Whoopi Goldberg) enlists the help of assistant District Attorney, Bobby DeLaughter (Alec Baldwin) to finally get a guilty verdict. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards®.

Directed by Rob Reiner, 1996.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH – “QUEEN” MINISERIES MARATHON & SUNDAY NIGHT MUST WATCH MOVIE

“Queen” – 2:00pm-8:15pm ET

“Queen” is based on the story of Alex Haley’s grandmother Queen Jackson Haley and her struggle with being biracial in the Post American Civil War era. The three-part miniseries stars Halle Berry as Queen, Patricia Clarkson as Lizzie, Dany Glover as Alec Haley, Martin Sheen as James Jackson Sr., Tim Daly as James Jackson Jr. and Ann Margaret as Sally Jackson.

Directed by John Erman, 1993.

The Color Purple – 8:15pm-11:45pm ET

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH – “ROOTS” MINISERIES MARATHON

“Roots: Parts 1-8” – Beginning at 10:00am ET

“Roots: The Gift” – 12:00am-2:00am ET

The third installment follows the journey Kunta Kinte and Fiddler take as they accompany their owner to another plantation and devise a plan for escaping. Louis Gossett Jr. reprises his role as Fiddler along with LeVar Burton as Kunta Kinte.

Directed by Kevin Hooks, 1988.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH – SUNDAY NIGHT MUST WATCH MOVIE

Malcolm X – 7:00pm-11:30pm ET

