Stone Age vs. Bronze Age Trailer: Early Man!

Caveman Dug and his loyal friend Hognob must lead their tribe against the encroaching Bronze Age invaders led by Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) in Early, from Aardman animations (Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run).

Early Man opens on Febraury 16, 2018.

A new age is dawning. Meet the tribe in the brand new Early Man trailer! In cinemas 2018 A.D.

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of courageous caveman hero Dug (Eddie Redmayne) and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Join the Tribe!

Website: http://www.earlymanmovie.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/earlymanmovie

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/earlymanmovie

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/earlymanmovie