Shocking Trailer: The Current War!

Today we just flip a switch and voila! Light!

Before every home had electricity, though, there was a war between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to become the supplier of electricity to America, and the world.

The Current War stars Benedcit Cumberbatch as Edison, and Michael Shannon as Westinghouse.

The Current War will be in select theaters on November 24th.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, THE CURRENT WAR is the epic story of the cutthroat competition between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez?Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and written by playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of our Parents), THE CURRENT WAR also stars Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen, and Tuppence Middleton.

