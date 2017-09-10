Man Does Not Belong Here Trailer: Jungle!

Yossi Ghinsberg is one of a group of men searching for an Indian village in the Bolivian jungle. It really doesn’t want them there.

Jungle opens in select theaters and on VOD on October 20th.

An enthusiastic young adventurer follows his dreams into the Amazon jungle with two friends and a guide with a mysterious past. Their journey quickly turns into a terrifying ordeal as the darkest elements of human nature and the deadliest threats of the wilderness lead to an all-out fight for survival.