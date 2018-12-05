Steve Harvey returns this holiday season to host FOX’S New Year’s

Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, alongside Maria Menounos.

Musical performers will include Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We.

FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square will air Monday December 31st. Details follow.

STEVE HARVEY RETURNS TO RING IN 2019 ON “FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE”

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31, ON FOX

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING MUSIC ICON STING TO PERFORM

MARIA MENOUNOS TO RETURN AS CO-HOST

Additional Musical Performances by Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We

Celebrity Appearances by Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson and

The FOX NFL SUNDAY On-Air Team, Including Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson

Emmy® Award-winning personality, producer and talk show host Steve Harvey returns this holiday season to host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, once again alongside Emmy® Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos. The second annual live broadcast special, airing from the heart of New York City’s famed Times Square, airs Monday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM and 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET LIVE CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

Harvey will count down to 2019 with an unmatched, star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring an electrifying musical performance by 16-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Sting. The live event also will feature performances by hit artists Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We. Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by THE MASKED SINGER’s Ken Jeong, comedian Kenan Thompson and FOX NFL SUNDAY commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. Additional performers and celebrity guests to be announced.

Last year, Harvey led an incredible countdown to the New Year, which included performances by music legends Neil Diamond and Celine Dion, hit artists Maroon 5, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida and many more. Harvey also officiated a surprise live wedding for Menounos. The special marked an all-time high for a FOX New Year’s special, averaging 8.5 million total viewers.

FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE is produced by IMG Original Content and Done + Dusted. Guy Carrington, Katy Mullan, Mike Antinoro, Dave Chamberlin and Orly Anderson serve as executive producers; and Eddie Delbridge serves as co-executive producer. Recent IMG productions that air on FOX include the annual MISS UNIVERSE® contests, currently hosted by Steve Harvey. IMG also produces Harvey’s daytime talk show, “Steve.” “Like” Steve Harvey at facebook.com/SteveHarvey and follow him on Twitter @IAmSteveHarvey or Instagram @IAmSteveHarveyTV.

About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is a TV personality, talk show host, actor and comedian who currently hosts several popular TV shows: Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show “Steve”; breakout hit “Little Big Shots”; game show “Family Feud,” which has achieved the highest ratings in the franchise’s history since Harvey began to host; and “Celebrity Family Feud.” He also hosts the top-rated, nationally syndicated radio show “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Additionally, he hosts the MISS UNIVERSE® contests, which have aired on FOX since 2015.

Harvey began his career doing stand-up comedy in the mid-1980s. His success as a comedian eventually led to a long stint as host of “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” as well as various acting, hosting, writing and producing roles. His entertainment credits include the extremely popular “Kings of Comedy” and “Think Like a Man.” In addition, Harvey is a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and motivational speaker. Harvey’s business imprint, Steve Harvey Global, also successfully produces broadcast television projects, events/festivals and digital content. Harvey’s philanthropic efforts, which include mentoring camps for boys and girls, are achieved through the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. For more about Harvey, visit www.steveharvey.com.

About Maria Menounos

An Emmy® Award-winning journalist, TV personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, host of the Noovie cinema pre-show and Founder/CEO of the AfterBuzz TV Networks, Maria Menounos has gained numerous achievements throughout her career in the news and entertainment industry. One of People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful, Menounos holds the distinct honor of having conducted the only sit-down interview with the entire Obama family –

an interview ABC News heralded as a deciding factor in President Obama’s historic victory. Currently, Menounos hosts the Noovie cinema pre-show seen daily in 70% of America’s movie theaters. As one of the only female CEOs in the world of tech, Menounos heads the AfterBuzz TV digital broadcast network which produces over 150 hours of weekly programming for over 120 countries worldwide. Menounos’ AfterBuzz TV mentorship program has helped launch hundreds of Hollywood careers, including Eboni K. Williams, WWE superstars Sonia Deville and Cathy Kelly and “Entertainment Tonight’s” Courtney Tezano, Deidre Behart and Jason Carter.

About Sting

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist Sting has sold close to 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as one of the world’s most distinctive solo artists. Throughout his illustrious career, he has received 16 Grammy Awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Academy Award nominations, a Tony Award nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and the MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year Award. He also is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he has been awarded the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit and The Polar Music Prize. His film and stage work include appearances in more than 15 films, an executive producer credit on the critically acclaimed “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” and a starring role in “The Threepenny Opera” on Broadway in 1989.His most recent theater project is the Tony-nominated musical “The Last Ship,” for which he wrote both the music and lyrics, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community in northeast England where he was born and raised. In February and March 2019, he will star in the Toronto-based production of the show. Next summer, Sting will tour Europe with a rollicking, dynamic show, performing the most beloved and classic songs he’s written throughout his prolific career. Sting’s support for human rights organizations includes Amnesty International, Live Aid and The Rainforest Fund, which he co-founded with his wife, Trudie Styler in 1989.

