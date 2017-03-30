Starz Releases Opening Credits for American Gods!

Starz has released the opening credits for the premiere episode of American Gods – a series of mythical images given a 21st century spin.

They’re quite lovely in a moody, high-tech, glossy darkness kind of way.

There’s also a new trailer that looks at what Shadow Moon is getting himself into (that would be big trouble…).

American Gods, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, premieres on Sunday, April 30th (9/8C).

“AMERICAN GODS” UNVEILS MAIN TITLES PRIOR TO APRIL 30TH PREMIERE

View Main Titles: https://www.starz.com/video/4331a391-bd5e-435b-ac1d-11114f5528bf

Beverly Hills, Calif. – March 30, 2017 – One month out from the premiere on Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT , Starz has released the opening titles for the highly anticipated original series “American Gods,” produced by FremantleMedia North America. The titles were created by Elastic. Fans get a first look at the opening for the series which pairs Old and New God relics in a totem of gigantic proportions.

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence? Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the ‘American Gods’,” said co-Showrunners and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

“American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

About “American Gods”

Adapted from the award-winning novel, “American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle (“The 100,” “Austenland”) as Shadow Moon; Ian McShane (“Deadwood,” “Ray Donovan”) as Mr. Wednesday; Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch,” “Legend”) as Laura Moon and Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) as Mad Sweeney.

Other cast members include Yetide Badaki (“Aquarius,” “Masters of Sex”) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (“Deadly Waters”) as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) as Mr. World and Orlando Jones (“Madiba,” “Sleepy Hollow”) as Mr. Nancy.

Additional cast include Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files,” “The Fall”) as Media; Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” “Wicked”) as Easter; Jonathan Tucker (“Kingdom”) as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman (“Malcom in The Middle,” “Raising Hope”) as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “Prison Break”) as Czernobog; Chris Obi (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Counselor”) as Anubis; Demore Barnes (“12 Monkeys”) as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) as Vulcan and Mousa Kraish (“Superbad,” “Fast & Furious”) as The Jinn.

“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Heroes”) and Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Kings,” “Heroes”) are writers and showrunners. David Slade (“Hannibal,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) is directing the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”

Starz retains all network pay TV and SVOD rights, as well as certain DVD distribution rights in the US and Canada, to the project. FremantleMedia is distributing the series in all other media worldwide.

Written by Neil Gaiman in 2001, American Gods has been translated into over 30 languages and earned numerous accolades including Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker Awards for Best Novel.

