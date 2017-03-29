Found Footage UFO Trailer: Phoenix Forgotten!

Ho-hum! Another found footage moive trailer… Waitaminnit! Is that Ridley Scott’s name listed amongst the producers?

Hmmmmm…

Phoenix Forgotten will open on April 21st.

PHOENIX FORGOTTEN

In Theaters Friday, April 21st

Cast: Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, Luke Spencer Roberts

Director: Justin Barber

Writers: T.S. Nowlin and Justin Barber

Producers: Wes Ball, T.S. Nowlin, Ridley Scott, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon

Genre: Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama

Studio: Cinelou Films

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history.

Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed…

Like this: Like Loading...