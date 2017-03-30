The Little Hours: Three Little Nuns with Big Appetites!

Gunpowder & Sky’s new film The Little Hours – based on Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron – is the story of three medieval nuns – Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) – whose days days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer.

Things change (and not necessarily for the better when Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco).

The Little Hours will premiere on April 30th.

The Little Hours

Written and Directed by Jeff Baena

Based on “The Decameron” by Giovanni Boccaccio



Starring Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Adam Pally and Nick Offerman

**Official Selection: 2017 Sundance Film Festival**

“Matches a crackling wit with the absurd dissonance of time and place found in the best of Monty Python and Mel Brooks.”

– Eric Kohn, INDIEWIRE



“Jeff Baena’s loose riff on ‘The Decameron’ hilariously applies a contemporary sensibility to the medieval collection of bawdy tales.”

– Peter Debruge, VARIETY

“A surprisingly shrewd reflection on the age-old tension between devotion and desire.”

– Justin Chang, LOS ANGELES TIMES

“A playfully absurd medieval comedy.”

– Tomris Laffly, FILM JOURNAL INTERNATIONAL

Synopsis:

Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

TRT: 90 min.

Country: USA

Language: English

Writer and Director: Jeff Baena

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Mucucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Lauren Weedman, Paul Weitz, Paul Reiser

Gunpowder & Sky will release THE LITTLE HOURS in theaters on June 30th

Like this: Like Loading...