The trilogy from John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke that inspired the movie The Mask – The Mask, The Mask Returns and The Mask Strikes Back – will be back in stores and comics shops when Dark Horse releases The Mask Omnibus Vol. 1 (Second Edition) on April 2, 2019.

Pre-orders are being taken now.

DARK HORSE UNMASKS A SECOND EDITION OF THE MASK OMNIBUS

Experience the Comics Trilogy That Inspired the Blockbuster Film “The Mask”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (October 15, 2018)—From creative team John Arcudi (B.P.R.D., Rumble) and Doug Mahnke (Lobo, Green Lantern), Dark Horse Comics is thrilled to bring fans a second edition of The Mask Omnibus, collecting The Mask, The Mask Returns, and The Mask Strikes Back in full size for the first time! This original comic trilogy inspired the hit film The Mask, which has grossed over $450 million worldwide since its release in 1994.

When a mystical mask of unknown origin and power is discovered and worn by the nerdy Stanley Ipkiss, it imbues him with limitless cartoon character invulnerability that takes, the police, the mafia, and the monstrous mob muscleman Walter on a colliding violent path of murderous mayhem, lunacy, and destruction! Equally adept with gun, knife, bat, bomb, pie, or bat-knife-gun-pie-bomb, a geek turned super-freak, The Mask cuts a crazed swath of cartoon mayhem!

The Mask Omnibus Vol. 1 is the bestselling comic trilogy that inspired the blockbuster film The Mask collected in this omnibus edition of gruesome hilarity!

The Mask Omnibus Vol. 1 TPB (Second Edition) goes on sale April 2, 2019, and is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop.

Like this: Like Loading...