Beginning today, Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon’s Alexa will tell your little monster bedtime stories voiced by the cast of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation opens on July 13th.

SONY PICTURES ANIMATION AND AMAZON ALEXA TELL BEDTIME STORIES VOICED BY THE CAST OF HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION

Actors from the popular film franchise read bedtime stories exclusively for Alexa customers with new Hotel Transylvania skill

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 2, 2018 – Beginning today, Alexa customers and their families can enjoy summer bedtime stories voiced by their favorite Hotel Transylvania actors including Andy Samberg (Johnny), Steve Buscemi (Wayne the werewolf), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray the mummy), Fran Drescher (Eunice), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).

A new story, nursery rhyme, or joke read by the popular cast will be available every day through Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’s nationwide release on July 13. Customers can access this new skill by simply saying, “Alexa, open Hotel Transylvania.”

In addition to bedtime stories, customers can also set up a custom Hotel Transylvania alarm for Alexa through the Amazon Alexa app.

Commenting on the announcement, Elias Plishner, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Digital Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said, “The Hotel Transylvania characters have won over young audiences and their families for years. We love to utilize new technologies like voice recognition to engage our young fans with the characters they love and spark their imaginations in unique ways. This Alexa skill will surprise, entertain, and enhance family time throughout the summer season.”

About Hotel Transylvania 3: SummerVacation

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation takes a dangerous turn when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the human captain of the ship, Ericka, who holds a mysterious secret that threatens them all. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, the film is produced by Michelle Murdocca.

Follow Us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/HotelT/

https://www.instagram.com/hotelt/

https://twitter.com/hotelt

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

Directed by: Genndy Tartakovsky

Written by: Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers

Produced by: Michelle Murdocca

Cast:

Adam Sandler (Dracula)

Andy Samberg (Johnny)

Selena Gomez (Mavis)

Kevin James (Frank)

David Spade (Griffin)

Steve Buscemi (Wayne)

Keegan-Michael Key (Murray)

Molly Shannon (Wanda)

Fran Drescher (Eunice)

Kathryn Hahn (Ericka)

Jim Gaffigan (Van Helsing)

Mel Brooks (Vlad)

Like this: Like Loading...