Book Trailer: Secret Scouts and the Lost Leonardo!

Tom, Lisa, Sophie, and Jack stumble across the find of a lifetime — Leonardo da Vinci’s codex full of sketches, writings, and calculations. Now they have a choice: do they sell it and become richer beyond their wildest dreams, or do they try to decode the journal and figure out what Leonardo was up to?

Secret Scouts and the Lost Leonardo is like The Goonies meets The Da Vinci Code – a time travel tale with an underpinning in fact – and a dazzling trailer (which suggests it would make one ripping movie).

Tom and Jack want to sell the book, but sisters Lisa and Sophie have other ideas. What they discover within the codex is the science behind time travel. But when they put the calculations to the test, they find out just how dangerous this secret can truly be.

Secret Scouts and the Lost Leonardo will be available on October 23, 2018. In the meantime, it is on pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or IndieBound. Learn more at SecretScouts.com

Like this: Like Loading...