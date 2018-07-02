Bluefin Sets Exclusives – Bandai Star Wars B-Wing Star Fighter and Figure-Rise Standard Dragon Ball Vegito for Comic-Con International 2018!

Bluefin is taking two new exclusives to Comic-Con International 2018 – the Bandai Spirits Hobby 1/72 Scale Star Wars B-Wing Star Fighter Limited Edition Model Kit, and the Bandai Spirits Hobby Figure-Rise Standard Dragon Ball Vegito Model Kit.

There will also be array of kits from Bandai Spirits Hobby that will be available for purchase during.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

BLUEFIN PRESENTS STUNNINGLY DETAILED EXCLUSIVE KITS FROM BANDAI SPIRITS HOBBY FOR STAR WARS AND DRAGON BALL FOR COMIC-CON 2018

Bluefin’s Booth Will Offer A Variety Of Easy To Assemble Kits For Top Pop Culture, Sci-Fi And Anime Properties; Scores Of New GunPla Kits Also Available!!

Anaheim, CA, July 2, 2018 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, presents an impressive array of stunningly detailed and easy to assemble kits from Bandai Spirits Hobby that will be available for purchase during Comic-Con International 2018. A pair of Comic-Con exclusive kits also will be available.

Comic-Con International is one of the nation’s largest comic book, science fiction, and pop culture events, and will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA. Bluefin will be located in Booth #401. Complete details on Comic-Con are available at: https://www.comic-con.org/

Catch the following Comic-Con Exclusive kits from Bluefin during the show:

Bandai Spirits Hobby 1/72 Scale Star Wars B-Wing Star Fighter Limited Edition Model Kit · MSRP $58.00

Being released for the first time anywhere in the world, and a month before the regular edition, this set includes an LED feature for its engines, an alternate seated pilot figure, and different mechanical details on the body and wings, with different color markings and different color injection. Various features create added realism such as opening-closing wings, rotating cockpit and included laser effects that can be attached to the tips of the wings when displayed vertically as well as the choice between clear or frame parts for the canopy. A nipper or sprue cutter is recommended for assembly but the kit does not require glue.

Bandai Spirits Hobby Figure-Rise Standard Dragon Ball Vegito Model Kit · MSRP $35.00

Comic-Con attendees will be the first to get their hands on the Figure-rise Standard Vegetto for the first time in the world – even earlier than in Japan! The fusion between Goku and Vegeta to counter Majin Buu using the “Potara,” a sacred artifact of the Supreme Kai, is now available in a Figure-rise Standard edition. Boasting the widest range of any Figure-rise Standard kit, Vegetto can achieve a multitude of poses recreating fan favorite scenes from the anime series! A substantial 17.7-inch Vegetto sword is also included as well as an impaled Buu (2.5” tall) figure. by using forced perspective, one can arrange this kit to accurately mimic this memorable moment in the heat of battle!

Stop by the Bluefin booth to browse an impressive collection of Limited Edition GunPla (Gundam Plastic Model) kits from Bandai Hobby.

1/100 Scale MG GUNDAM ASTRAY GOLD FRAME (Special Coating) – $80

1/100 Scale MG Hyaku-Shiki 2.0 (Clear Version) – $55

1/100 Scale MG TALLGEESE (Special Coating) – $80

1/100 Scale MG GUNDAM SEVEN SWORD (Clear Color Version) – $60

1/100 Scale MG JUSTICE GUNDAM (Clear Version) – $55

1/100 Scale MG FULL ARMOR GUNDAM (Half-Mechanical Clear Version) – $70

1/100 Scale FULL MECHANICS GUNDAM BARBATOS LUPUS (Clear Version) – $30

1/144 Scale HG GUNDAM BARBATOS LUPUS REX (Clear Version) – $17

1/144 Scale HG GUNDAM KIMARIS VIDAR (Clear Color Version) – $17

1/144 Scale HG GUNDAM BAEL (Clear Version) – $17

1/144 Scale HG KAMIKI BURNING GUNDAM PP (Clear Version) – $21

1/144 Scale RG SINANJU (Clear Version) – $40

1/144 Scale RG 00 RAISER (Clear Version) – $35

1/144 Scale PETIT’GGUY UNICORN WHITE – $8

1/144 Scale PETIT’GGUY TRANS-AM RED – $8

1/144 Scale Haro Shooting Orange (Clear Version) $10

Mecha Collection Bulma Capsule 09 Motorcycle (Clear Ver.) $10

