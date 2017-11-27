Sony Brings the Original Jumanji to Blu-ray and 4K!

Before you see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, check out the Blu-ray™ and/or 4K Ultra HD™ release of the original Jumanji – starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt – and directed by Joe (Captain America: The First Avenger) Johnson.

TORONTO, Ontario. (November 27, 2017) – On December 5, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada brings the beloved family classic JUMANJI back to Blu-ray™ and on 4K Ultra HD™ for the first time, so fans can re-experience this classic adventure before diving into the all-new theatrical feature, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game. Directed by Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger), JUMANJI stars Academy Award® winner Robin Williams (Best Supporting Actor, Good Will Hunting, 1997), Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man trilogy), Bradley Pierce (The Borrowers) and David Alan Grier (Stuart Little). In addition to hours of legacy special features, all-new bonus materials include a sneak peek at Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, plus never-before-seen deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel featuring Robin Williams and the cast.

JUMANJI on 4K Ultra HD includes Dolby Atmos audio and was fully restored in 4K from the original camera negative for a pristine picture, presented in full 4K resolution with HDR. The 4K restoration also serves as the basis for the 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray.

Synopsis:

Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt star in this phenomenal adaptation of the award-winning children’s book. When young Alan Parrish discovers a mysterious board game, he doesn’t realize its unimaginable powers, until he is magically transported before the startled eyes of his friend, Sarah, into the untamed jungles of Jumanji! There he remains for 26 years until he is freed from the game’s spell by two unsuspecting children. Now a grown man, Alan (Williams) reunites with Sarah (Hunt) and together with Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce) tries to outwit the game’s powerful forces in this imaginative adventure that combines breathtaking special effects with an enchanting mixture of comedy, magic and thrills.

JUMANJI has a run time of approximately 104 minutes and is rated PG.

Bonus Features Include:

All-new bonus features include:

Sneak peek of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Never-before-seen Deleted Scenes

Hilarious Gag Reel featuring Robin Williams and the cast

Also includes all legacy special features:

Animated storybook excerpts from Jumanji (the book), narrated by author Chris Van Allsburg

Two episodes of the 1996 “Jumanji: The Animated Series” TV show

Special Effects Crew Commentary

Making-of Documentary

Production Design Documentary

SFX Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Original Theatrical Trailer

