Saturday Night Live Rolls Out Three New Episodes This Holiday Season!

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ ROLLS OUT THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THREE BACK-TO-BACK SHOWS

Dec. 2 – Saoirse Ronan/U2

Dec. 9 – James Franco/SZA

Dec. 16 – Kevin Hart/Foo Fighters

NEW YORK — Nov. 27, 2017 — Saoirse Ronan will make her hosting debut when “Saturday Night Live” returns on Dec. 2. Ronan can be seen in Greta Gerwig’s film “Lady Bird,” which is currently in theatres nationwide.

Twenty two-time Grammy Award winners U2 will join Ronan as musical guest, marking the band’s fourth SNL performance and first network TV appearance in support of the legendary band’s 14th album, “Songs of Experience,” out Dec. 1. U2’s North American tour, “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE” kicks off in May.

James Franco will return for a fourth time as host on Dec. 9. Franco, who currently appears in the HBO drama “The Deuce,” produced, directed and stars in the upcoming film “The Disaster Artist,” which opens Dec. 1 in limited release and Dec. 8 nationwide.

Accompanying Franco as musical guest will be SZA. Her critically acclaimed album, “Ctrl,” debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the RIAA.

Comedian Kevin Hart returns to host his third “SNL” episode on Dec. 16. His upcoming film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” will open Dec. 20 and also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas. Hart is also currently headlining his comedy tour, “The Irresponsible Tour.”

Foo Fighters will return for a seventh time as musical guest, tying the record for most “SNL” appearances by a rock band. Debuting at #1 in the U.S. and more than a dozen other countries, the band’s latest album, “Concrete and Gold,” was released Sept. 15. The Foo’s current world tour continues to sell out stadiums and arenas through 2018.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

