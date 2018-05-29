Slayerverse Anthology Coming from Joss Whedon and Dark Horse!

Buffy Summers is neither the first nor the last in a long line of vampire slayers – many of whom we’ve seen in tales written by series creator Joss Whedon, his writing room partners (Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie), and veteran comics writers and artists (Tim Sale, Alex Sanchez and more).

Dark Horse’s new anthology, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Omnibus: Tales, collects these stories in 294-page anthology that will be in stores on October 17th.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer Omnibus: Tales” Collects Stories of Slayers and Vampires Through Time

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 29, 2018)—Buffy Summers isn’t the first Slayer…and she certainly won’t be the last. Over the years, Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon has teamed up with comics creators and writers from the beloved television series to fill in the mythos of the Slayers. Now, Dark Horse is proud to present these comics in a value-priced anthology!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Omnibus: Tales delves into the histories of the young women destined to fight against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. Inside, you’ll find tales ranging from the primitive first Slayer, to Nikki Wood in Brooklyn in the 1970’s, all the way to Melaka Fray, the future Slayer.

This comprehensive volume collects all the material from the Buffy: Tales HC which includes Tales of the Slayers TPB; Tales of the Slayers: Broken Bottle of Djinn one-shot; Tales of the Vampires #1-#5; “Dames” from Drawing on Your Nightmares Halloween Special; Season Eight Tales of the Vampires: The Thrill one-shot; Season Eight Tales of the Vampires “Carpe Noctem” from MDHP #31 & #32.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Omnibus: Tales TPB goes on sale October 17, 2018, and is available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop. This 296-page volume retails for only $24.99.

Praise for Tales of the Vampires:

“If you’re a Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan and you’ve been searching for something to occupy the hole left by the show’s demise, you can fill said void with Tales of the Vampires, an entertaining anthology of Slayerverse yarns written by Buffy staff writers.”—Entertainment Weekly

