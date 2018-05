Following Roseanne Barr’s ‘joke’ about a woman in President Barack Obama’s administration, ABC has canceled its top-rated series, Roseanne.

I guess money isn’t everything after all.

Statement by Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment

Issued on May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.

Like this: Like Loading...