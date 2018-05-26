People Say Nothing Is Impossible Trailer: Christopher Robin!

Middle-aged Christopher Robin has lost his way, but a friend from his past is about to change all that – and I must see this film!

Christopher Robin opens on August 3rd.

Out of the Wood. Into the city. Watch the brand new trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin. See the film in theatres August 3.

In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard. The producers are Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr with Renée Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyChrist…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisneyStudios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disneystudios

Like this: Like Loading...