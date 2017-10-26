Emmy® Winner Tatiana Maslany One of Four More Cast Members Announced for Ryan Murphy’s Pose!

Emmy® winner Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy<s FX pilot, Pose.

Earlier today, Murphy made history by casting five transgender actors in what will be regular roles if the pilot goes to series.

RYAN MURPHY’S POSE ANNOUNCES NEW CAST MEMBERS

Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Tatiana Maslany Join The Cast A Day After POSE Announces The Largest Cast of Transgender Actors In Series Regular Roles Ever For A Scripted Series

LOS ANGELES, CA October 26, 2017 — Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Emmy Award®-winner Tatiana Maslany have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy and FX Network’s POSE, which begins shooting in November in New York City.

Peters (American Horror Story, the X-Men franchise) and Mara (American Horror Story, House of Cards) play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s. Van Der Beek (Varsity Blues, Dawson’s Creek, What Would Diplo Do?) plays Peters’s financial kingpin boss Matt. Maslany (Orphan Black, Stronger) plays a modern dance teacher who takes a special interest in the talent of Damon (the previously announced Ryan Jamaal Swain).

Acclaimed choreographer Ryan Heffington (Sia’s “Chandelier” video, The OA) will choreograph Maslany’s and Swain’s dance sequences.

POSE is co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh serve as additional executive producers of the FX series.

Peters, Mara, Van Der Beek and Maslany round out a cast that includes Tony Award® winner Billy Porter and the largest number of transgender actors in television history to have series regular roles. The series examines several aspects of New York City life in the 1980s, including the ballroom scene, and the art and financial boom of the later part of the decade.

Further information about the new cast announced today:

Evan Peters is currently starring in the seventh season of FX’s Emmy-nominated series American Horror Story: Cult. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy, the show has featured Peters in all of the previous six seasons. He will next star in Bryan Buckley’s film PIRATES OF SOMALIA, alongside Al Pacino and Barkhad Abdi. Next year, Peters will reprise his role as ‘Quicksilver’ in the next installation of 20th Century Fox’s X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX. Directed by Simon Kinberg, the cast also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. The film will release on November 2, 2018. Peters recently finished production on AMERICAN ANIMALS, directed by Bart Layton. The film chronicles the story of four young men who mistake their lives for a movie and attempt one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history. Peters film credits include KICK-ASS, NEVER BACK DOWN (1 + 2), GARDENS OF THE NIGHT, REMARKABLE POWER, CLIPPING ADAM and AN AMERICAN CRIME. Peters also starred in ABC’s Invasion and made regular television appearances in CW’s award-winning series One Tree Hill, and ABC’s The Days.

Peters is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Kate Mara’s impressive list of film credits include Brokeback Mountain, Transsiberian, We Are Marshall, Shooter and Stone of Destiny. Kate also appeared in the Academy Award® nominated film 127 Hours and co-starred in Transcendence. In 2015 Kate starred in Fantastic Four, Captive and The Martian, which received seven Academy Awards® nominations. In 2016, Kate starred in Morgan and Man Down. Most recently she starred in Megan Leavey. Upcoming, Kate stars in Chappaquiddick, and she produced and stars in Mercy. Both films premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this past September. On the small screen, Kate received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in House of Cards. Kate also portrayed a mentally unstable ghost alongside Jessica Lange in the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed series American Horror Story for FX.

Mara is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

James Van Der Beek launched his acting career on the New York stage at age 16 in original works by Edward Albee and Lanford Wilson, and made his big-screen debut in the movie Angus. He then went on to star as the title character in Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons and continues to syndicate around the globe. This past summer, Van Der Beek served as a writer, showrunner and executive producer on Viceland’s first original scripted comedy series, What Would Diplo Do, where he starred as a fictionalized version of Diplo – a.k.a. Wesley (Wes) Pentz a.k.a. the Biggest DJ / electronic music producer on the planet. Van Der Beek also stars as the voice of Boris, Vampirina’s enthusiastic and endearing father, in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series Vampirina. Van Der Beek can next be seen in Alexander Payne’s film Downsizing where he stars alongside Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Kristen Wiig and is set for premiere December 2017. Some of Van Der Beek’s recent television credits include HBO’s new series Room 104 created by Jay and Mark Duplass, Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, Friends With Better Lives, Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and CSI:Cyber.

Van Der Beek is repped by Paradigm.

Tatiana Maslany is an Emmy Award-winning actress who has garnered numerous accolades for her film and television roles. In 2010 she received the Sundance Breakout Actress Award, in 2014 she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award® and in 2015 she received her first Emmy Award nomination and went on to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2016. This past year brought Maslany to the large and small screen, with a starring role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the film STRONGER based on a memoir by a Boston Marathon bombing survivor and the 5th and final season of BBC America’s Orphan Black. In Orphan Black, she plays several women who are revealed to be clones, a role that has also earned her: two Critics Choice Awards, two TCA Award nominations and one win, a Young Hollywood Award, four Canadian Screen Awards and a SAG Award nomination.

Maslany is repped by ICM and The Characters in Canada

