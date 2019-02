Showtime has announced – via Twitter – that Shameless has been renewed for a tenth season. Check out the announcement video below.

I wonder what the poster will be…?

Your favorite dysfunctional family is coming back for more. #Shameless will return for SEASON 10! #OnlyOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/LMzEMTAlSZ — Showtime (@Showtime) January 31, 2019

