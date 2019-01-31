BBC America Announces Premiere Date for Killing Eve: Season 2!

Season Two of BBC America’s Killing Eve will premiere – simulcast on AMC – on April 7th (8/7C).

The series will pick up 36 seconds after the first season premiere. Details – and photos – follow.

AMC NETWORKS ANNOUNCES BBC AMERICA’S “KILLING EVE” SEASON TWO WILL SIMULCAST ON AMC

AWARD-WINNING DRAMA STARRING SANDRA OH AND JODIE COMER PREMIERES SUNDAY, APRIL 7 AT 8:00 PM ET/PT

New York, NY – January 30, 2019 – AMC Networks announced today that AMC will simulcast season two of the critically acclaimed BBC AMERICA series “Killing Eve,” starring Golden Globe®, Critics’ Choice Award and SAG Award-winner Sandra Oh and breakout star Jodie Comer, on Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd for BBC AMERICA, “Killing Eve” revolves around Eve (Sandra Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in this story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act. In the second season, the action picks up just 36 seconds after the end of the final episode of season one. Villanelle has disappeared and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does…but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci and lead writer Emerald Fennell. Sandra Oh and Francesca Gardiner are co-executive producers. Elinor Day serves as series producer. Damon Thomas returns to direct and is also executive producer, with Lisa Brühlmann and Francesca Gregorini also directing. “Killing Eve” is distributed by Endeavor Content.

“Killing Eve” won the TCA Award for “Best New Show” in 2018 and is the top drama on Metacritic’s “TV Shows Mentioned On Most Critic Top 10 Lists – 2018.” The series finished its first season with an unbroken record of weekly ratings growth in the key adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos – something no other show on television has accomplished in the history of Nielsen live+3 ratings. The finale delivered series highs with 1.25 million viewers in live+3, up 86 percent from premiere, with 545,000 adults 25-54 and 378,000 adults 18-49, up 127 percent and 100 percent from premiere, respectively. The season finale in May was also the #1 most social drama of the day.

