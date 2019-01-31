CBS ANNOUNCES THE 18 CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION!

CBS has announced the 18 castaways competing on the next cycle of Survivor – subtitled Edge of Extinction. The complete list follows.
Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres on Wednesday, February 20th (8/7C).
Jeff Probst explains Edge of Extinction theme:
CBS announced today the 18 castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 38th season, Wednesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
This edition, themed “Edge of Extinction,” features 18 castaways divided into two equal tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe. Four returning players will join the 14 castaways who will be competing for the first time. The returning castaways are Joe Anglim (“Worlds Apart,” “Second Chance”), Aubry Bracco (“Kaoh Rong,” “Game Changers”), Kelley Wentworth (“Second Chance,” “San Juan del Sur”) and David Wright (“Millennials vs. Gen-X”). This season presents a new layer to the game with the introduction of the island known as “Edge of Extinction,” which severely tests the will of the castaways to be the Sole Survivor and what they are willing to endure to make that happen. Those who can withstand the emotionally and physically difficult challenge will be afforded a shot for one of them to get back in the game and continue their quest for $1 million.
“SURVIVOR continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the ‘Edge of Extinction,’ where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”
These new and returning castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
The following are the 18 castaways competing this spring.:
“MANU” TRIBE
Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (38)
Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Law Student/Former Military
Reem Daly (46)
Hometown: Fairfax, Va.
Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.
Sales
Rick Devens (33)
Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Macon, Ga.
Morning News Anchor
Wendy Diaz (25)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, Calif.
Small Business Owner
Lauren O’Connell (21)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Student at Baylor University
Keith Sowell (19)
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Pre-Med Student
Chris Underwood (25)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
District Sales Manager
Kelley Wentworth (31)
Hometown: Ephrata, Wash.
Current Residence: Seattle
Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
David Wright (44)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
“KAMA” TRIBE
Joe Anglim (29)
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Aubry Bracco (32)
Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Victoria Baamonde (23)
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Waitress
Ron Clark (46)
Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta
Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Julia Carter (24)
Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.
Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.
Medical Assistant
Eric Hafemann (34)
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.
Firefighter
Aurora McCreary (32)
Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg (46)
Hometown: Baltimore
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Toymaker
Gavin Whitson (23)
Hometown: Erwin, Tenn.
Current Residence: Erwin, Tenn.
YMCA Program Director
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
