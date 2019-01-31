CBS ANNOUNCES THE 18 CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION!

CBS has announced the 18 castaways competing on the next cycle of Survivor – subtitled Edge of Extinction. The complete list follows.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres on Wednesday, February 20th (8/7C).

CBS ANNOUNCES THE 18 CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE NEXT EDITION OF “SURVIVOR,” PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

The 38th Edition Is Themed “Edge of Extinction”

Jeff Probst explains Edge of Extinction theme:

CBS announced today the 18 castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 38th season, Wednesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This edition, themed “Edge of Extinction,” features 18 castaways divided into two equal tribes, the Manu Tribe and the Kama Tribe. Four returning players will join the 14 castaways who will be competing for the first time. The returning castaways are Joe Anglim (“Worlds Apart,” “Second Chance”), Aubry Bracco (“Kaoh Rong,” “Game Changers”), Kelley Wentworth (“Second Chance,” “San Juan del Sur”) and David Wright (“Millennials vs. Gen-X”). This season presents a new layer to the game with the introduction of the island known as “Edge of Extinction,” which severely tests the will of the castaways to be the Sole Survivor and what they are willing to endure to make that happen. Those who can withstand the emotionally and physically difficult challenge will be afforded a shot for one of them to get back in the game and continue their quest for $1 million.

“SURVIVOR continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the ‘Edge of Extinction,’ where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

These new and returning castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

The following are the 18 castaways competing this spring.:

“MANU” TRIBE

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (38)

Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Law Student/Former Military

Reem Daly (46)

Hometown: Fairfax, Va.

Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.

Sales

Rick Devens (33)

Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Macon, Ga.

Morning News Anchor

Wendy Diaz (25)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Bell, Calif.

Small Business Owner

Lauren O’Connell (21)

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Student at Baylor University

Keith Sowell (19)

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Pre-Med Student

Chris Underwood (25)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.

District Sales Manager

Kelley Wentworth (31)

Hometown: Ephrata, Wash.

Current Residence: Seattle

Marketing Manager

Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

David Wright (44)

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Television Writer

Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

“KAMA” TRIBE

Joe Anglim (29)

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

Current Residence: Ogden, Utah

Multimedia Artist

Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Aubry Bracco (32)

Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Marketing Director

Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Victoria Baamonde (23)

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Waitress

Ron Clark (46)

Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta

Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Julia Carter (24)

Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.

Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.

Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann (34)

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.

Firefighter

Aurora McCreary (32)

Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg (46)

Hometown: Baltimore

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Toymaker

Gavin Whitson (23)

Hometown: Erwin, Tenn.

Current Residence: Erwin, Tenn.

YMCA Program Director

CHEAT TWEET: 18 Castaways compete for $1M on the 38th edition of @SurvivorCBS #EdgeofExtinction @JeffProbst hosts the season premiere 2/20 8PM on #CBS http://bit.ly/2CUgL9m

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.

For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.

Facebook I Twitter I CBS Twitter

Cast and Crew on Twitter:

Jeff Probst

@jeffprobst

Cast and Crew on Instagram:

Jeff Probst

@jeffprobst

Like this: Like Loading...