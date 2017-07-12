SDCC 2017: Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade – New Lara Croft, New Creative Team!

Dark Horse and Crystal Dynamics are announcing a new Lara Croft series – Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade – to follow the events of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The new series introduces a new creative team: writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Joyride, Hacktivist), artist Ashley A. Woods (Ladycastle, Niobe) and colorist Michael Atiyeh (Conan the Slayer, Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Aliens). Hannah Fisher (Cosmoknights) contributes the cover for the first issue.

Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade’s first issue (of four) goes on sale November 22, 2017.

SDCC 2017: LARA CROFT ATTACKS A FRESH ADVENTURE WITH NEW “TOMB RAIDER: SURVIVOR’S CRUSADE” CREATIVE TEAM

Dark Horse and Crystal Dynamics Announce New Comic Series, Continuing Lara Croft’s Adventures after “Rise of the Tomb Raider”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 12, 2017)—The trials and tribulations of Lara Croft continue! Dark Horse and Crystal Dynamics are excited to announce the next installment in the Tomb Raider comic universe. Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade boasts a whole new creative team with Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Joyride, Hacktivist) composing Lara’s new adventure, while Ashley A. Woods (Ladycastle, Niobe) brings Lara Croft to life, and colorist legend Michael Atiyeh (Conan the Slayer, Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Aliens) makes the art pop! Hannah Fisher (Cosmoknights) has created the gorgeous cover for the first issue.

In Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade, Lara Croft has unfinished business. After facing Trinity in Siberia, she’s driven to unravel the mystery behind her father’s death. After pushing her training to the limit and following clues that lead to more questions than answers, Lara is prepared to put everything on the line to uncover the truth.

Dark Horse is also currently publishing a line of deluxe oversized hardcover collections of Top Cow’s original Tomb Raider comics. Visit DarkHorse.com for more information on Tomb Raider Archives Volume 1 and Tomb Raider Archives Volume 2.

