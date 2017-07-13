BOOM! Studios Announces Programming and Booth Appearances for Comic-Con 2017!

For San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the folks at BOOM! Studios have put together an impressive schedule of programming and Booth appearances.

Some of the booth appearances will be creatives – John Allison (Giant Days), David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers) to name three examples.

Panels include: Discover Breaking into Comics and Staying There; Discover the Impact of the Web on Mainstream Comics; Go Go Power Rangers’ Comics, and Discover Why YA Is the Future of Comics.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, during the weekend of July 19 – July 23.

BOOM! STUDIOS ANNOUNCES 2017 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON PROGRAMMING AND BOOTH APPEARANCES

Los Angeles, Calif. (July 12, 2017) – BOOM! Studios is excited to unveil its booth appearances and programming it will be hosting and participating in at 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, to be held July 19-23 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif. The lineup includes a mix of talent tied into the diverse array of comics and graphic novels the publisher produces, including a WWE Superstar, two former Power Rangers, and the first Comic-Con appearance in over 10 years of celebrated cartoonist, John Allison.

Booth Appearances

Wednesday, July 19

6:6:50pm John Allison (Giant Days)

8-8:30pm Costumed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Thursday, July 20

11-11:50am Sam Sykes (Brave Chef Brianna)

12:12:50pm Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Marcus To (Joyride)

12:30-1pm Costumed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

1-1:50pm Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV)

2:15-2:50pm David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes)

3-3:50pm John Allison (Giant Days)

4pm WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair (WWE)

5-5:50pm Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers)

6-6:50pm Dennis Hopeless, Lynne Yoshii (WWE)

Friday, July 21

11-11:50am David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes)

12:12:50pm Sanford Greene (Adventure Time/Regular Show SDCC Exclusive)

12:30-1pm Costumed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

1-1:50pm Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Megaforce)

2-2:30pm Costumed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

2-2:50pm John Allison (Giant Days)

3-3:50pm Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes)

4-4:50pm Tyson Hesse (Tyson Hesse’s Diesel)

5-6:45pm Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

Saturday, July 22

11-11:50am Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV)

12:12:50pm Jim Campbell, Kiernan Sjursen-Lien, Cara McGee (Over the Garden Wall)

12:30-1pm Costumed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

1-1:50pm Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes)

2-2:50pm John Allison (Giant Days), Kiwi Smith, Kurt Lustgarten (Misfit City)

3-3:50pm Ryan Parrott, Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers)

4-4:50pm Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Sisters of Sorrow), Courtney Alameda (Sisters of Sorrow)

5-5:50pm Dennis Hopeless, Lynne Yoshii (WWE)

6-6:50pm Sam Sykes (Brave Chef Brianna)

Sunday, July 23

11-11:50am Kiwi Smith, Kurt Lustgarten (Misfit City)

12:12:50pm Grace Kraft (Steven Universe)

1-1:50pm Arlene Daley, Matt Daley, Ellen Crafts, Trevor Crafts (The Not-So Secret Society)

2-2:50pm John Allison (Giant Days)

3-3:50pm Jim Campbell, Kiernan Sjursen-Lien, Cara McGee (Over the Garden Wall)

Programming Schedule

Thursday, July 20, 2017

12:00-1:00 Discover Breaking into Comics and Staying There—Everyone wants to know how to break into comics, but once you do, how do you stay there? Join Matt Gagnon (BOOM! Studios, Editor in Chief) and Bryce Carlson (BOOM! Studios Managing Editor) as they lead a discussion with some of the biggest personalities from every corner of the comic book industry to discuss their paths into comics, describe how they overcame roadblocks, and offer tips and advice to get your foot in the door and later, enjoy an enduring career. Featuring Felipe Smith (All-New Ghost Rider), David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes), John Allison (Giant Days), Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), and more! Room28DE

1:00-2:00 Discover the Impact of the Web on Mainstream Comics—Thanks to publishers like the BOOM! Box imprint of BOOM! Studios, Fantagraphics, First Second, Top Shelf, Oni Press, and others, some creators who got their start making webcomics have been able to cross over and work on mainstream print titles, whether their own or licensed. Meet some of the folks who have made that transition, and listen to their stories about how you can make the jump, too! Featuring John Allison (Scary Go Round), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Lost Boys of the U-Boat Bremen), Meredith McClaren (Hinges), and Molly Ostertag(Strong Female Protagonist. Moderated by Kim Horcher (Host, Creator – Nerd Alert). Room 28DE

Friday, July 21, 2017

11:30-12:30 ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ Comics—On July 26, BOOM! Studios launches a second Power Rangers ongoing comic book series, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, to pair with its current series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Join writers Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), artist Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), BOOM! Studios Editor Dafna Pleban, and Saban Brands Director, Power Rangers Content Melissa Flores as they preview the new series, tease what’s to come in the current series, and share behind-the-scenes secrets. Plus, Steve Kuroki, Creative Director of nWay, will be on hand to announce something special for fans of their mobile game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars! Moderated by former Yellow Power Ranger, Ciara Hanna (Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce). Room 5AB

5:00-6:00 Discover What’s New with ‘Mouse Guard’—Mouse Guard, one of the most successful and popular indie comics in the past decade, reminds us that, “It’s not what you fight, but what you fight for“! Join creator David Petersen as he talks about the recently released coloring book; the new, original short story in BOOM!’s Free Comic Book Day issue; new Mouse Guard merchandise; and how in September, fans can enjoy the Mouse Guard Alphabet Book. David will also be sharing a sneak peek of and discussing the fourth chapter in the Mouse Guard saga, Mouse Guard: The Weasel War (2018)! Plus, a live reading of a Mouse Guardshort story and a few prize giveaways. Moderated by Cameron Chittock, BOOM! Studios Associate Editor. Room 32AB

Saturday, July 22, 2017

12:30-1:30 BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours—There’s a comic at BOOM! Studios for everyone, from longtime fans to brand-new readers, and this is the panel to discover YOUR favorite new series! Join BOOM! Studios’ editors and creators as they explore the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia with exclusive previews, news, and the information you need to discover your next obsession. Featuring Matt Gagnon (BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief), John Allison (Giant Days), Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Carly Usdin (Hi-Fi Fight Club), David F. Walker (War for the Planet of the Apes), and James Tynion IV (The Backstagers). Moderated by Filip Sablik (BOOM! Studios President, Publishing & Marketing.) Room 24ABC

5:30-6:30 Discover Why YA Is the Future of Comics—One of the hottest genres in pop culture, YA books, movies, and comics aimed at middle-grade and young-adult audiences are creating legions of devoted fans all over the world. Join Sierra Hahn (BOOM! Studios, Senior Editor) and some of the most popular new voices in comics as they discuss the importance of YA, how to bring new readers to comic books, and the bright, diverse future of entertainment. Featuring Nidhi Chanani (Pashmina), Sarah Kuhn (Clueless), Tillie Walden (Spinning), Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes), Scott Westerfeld (Spill Zone), and Kiwi Smith & Kurt Lustgarten (Misfit City). Moderated by Brigid Alverson (Good Comics for Kids blog at School Library Journal; contributor to CBR, Publishers Weekly, ICv2, and Smash Pages). Room 7AB

Sunday, July 23, 2017

10:00-11:00 Friendship to the Max with Lumberjanes!—Calling all Lumberjanes fans! With the comic series entering its fourth year of publishing, plus a new series of novels from Amulet Books debuting this Fall, there’s plenty to talk about around the campfire! Join Lumberjanes co-creator and co-writer Shannon Watters, along with Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power! author Mariko Tamaki, and Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power! artist and Lumberjanes co-creator/original artist Brooke Allen, as they discuss the title’s legacy thus far; what’s in store for Mal, Molly, April, Jo, and Ripley in the comics and the novels; and the importance of hardcore lady types! Moderated by Brigid Alverson (Good Comics for Kids blog at School Library Journal; contributor to CBR, Publishers Weekly, ICv2, and Smash Pages). Room 25ABC

11:00-12:00 Discover Creating Comics with Kids: An Interactive Workshop—Comic books are for everyone and that includes the youngest readers just learning about the world of four-color fantasy! Join the creators of BOOM! Studios’ hotly anticipated The Not-So Secret Society graphic novel (Matt Daley, Trevor Crafts, Arlene Daley, and Ellen Crafts) for an interactive workshop where you and your school-age children will get hands-on experience in making their own comic…and leave with some fun surprises, too! Room 11

