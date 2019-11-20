Saul Goodman Bring Speedy Justice Teaser: Better Call Saul!

AMC’s Better Call Saul returns for its fifth season on February 23, 2020. To herald the return of Jimmy McGill & Co., the network produced two teasers – one for Saul and one featuring Gene at work in his Cinnabon store.

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AND EXPLOSIVE FIFTH SEASON OF BETTER CALL SAUL RETURNS WITH TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE EVENT ON FEBRUARY 23 AND 24

AMC RELEASES FIRST-LOOK IMAGES FROM SEASON FIVE

Better Call Saul – Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford) Better Call Saul – Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn) Better Call Saul – Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) Better Call Saul – Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) Better Call Saul – Mike Ermentraut (Jonathan Banks) Better Call Saul – Nacho Varga (Mike Mando), Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)

NEW YORK, NY – November 20, 2019 – AMC announced today that Better Call Saul, produced by Sony Pictures Television, will return with a special two-night premiere event on February 23 and 24, 2020. The highly anticipated and explosive fifth season will premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c following a new episode of The Walking Dead. The season will continue the next night, Monday, February 24 , with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET/7c followed by the season’s second episode at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c . Subsequent episodes will air Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c .

AMC also released season five first-look images along with two new premiere date teaser videos, including one created in partnership with Cinnabon, which has been prominently featured throughout the run of the series. Check it out here.

In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. Better Call Saul garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations.

