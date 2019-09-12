Retaliation Trailer: Midway!

Roland Emmerich’s Midway tells the story of a pivotal moment in World War II when, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the American fleet strikes back against the Imperial Japanese Navy – despite being greatly outnumbered. It is considered the turning point in Pacific theater.

Midway opens on November 8th.

Midway — In theaters November 8, 2019. Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson.

MIDWAY centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.

