’80s Horror Doc In Search of Darkness To Premiere at BeyondFest 2019!

After being successfully crowdfunded, horror documentary In Search of Darkness: The Definitive ’80s Horror Documentary will have its world premiere at BeyondFest 2019 on October 6th at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

The Definitive Documentary on ‘80s Horror to Cap Off Day-Long Tribute to the Greatest Decade of Genre Filmmaking

Nearly a year after launching a highly successful crowd-funding campaign, IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS: THE DEFINITIVE ‘80s HORROR DOCUMENTARY will be celebrating its world premiere at Beyond Fest 2019, which takes place at the historic Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 6th at 6:00 pm. Tickets are currently on sale via Brown Paper Tickets HERE. During the premiere screening, there will be a lively Q&A discussion of IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS, with special guests still to be announced.

Clocking in at over four hours long, and featuring more than 40 interviews with an exciting array of genre talent, IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS participants include John Carpenter (Halloween [1978], The Thing [1982]), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond), Don Mancini (Child’s Play, Curse of Chucky), Cassandra Peterson (iconic horror host “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”), Mick Garris (Critters 2, The Stand), Doug Bradley (Pinhead from the Hellraiser series), Sean S. Cunningham (producer, Friday the 13th [1980], the House series), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street, New Nightmare), Joe Dante (Gremlins, The Howling), Alex Winter (The Lost Boys, the Bill & Ted series), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil’s Rejects), Larry Cohen (The Stuff, It’s Alive), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Stepfather II), Keith David (The Thing [1982], They Live), Tom Atkins (The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch), Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet, Chopping Mall), Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child’s Play), Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator, Dolls), Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, the Hatchet franchise), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, House on Haunted Hill [1999]), Lori Cardille (Day of the Dead), Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment founder), Nick Castle (Michael Myers in Halloween [1978] and Halloween [2018]), Robbi Morgan (Friday the 13th [1980]), Andre Gower (The Monster Squad), Harry Manfredini (composer for the Friday the 13th series), Brian Yuzna (Society, Bride of Re-Animator), Ken Sagoes (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master), and special effects legends Greg Nicotero (Evil Dead II, The Walking Dead), Mark Shostrom (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Evil Dead II) and Tom Woodruff, Jr. (The Monster Squad, Pumpkinhead).

Directed by David A. Weiner, In Search of Darkness will also feature a number notable pop culture pundits and industry experts alike: Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor, Joe Bob Briggs (“The Last Drive-In”), Ryan Turek (producer, Halloween [2018], Happy Death Day), Diana Prince (Darcy the Mail Girl from “The Last Drive-In”) Ben Scrivens (Fright-Rags), Katie Featherston(the Paranormal Activity series), Spencer Hickman (DeathWaltz Records/Mondo), Phil Nobile Jr. (Editor-in-Chief, Fangoria Magazine), James Rolfe (YouTube creator, Angry Video Game Nerd and Cinemassacre), Cecil Trachenburg (YouTube creator, GoodBadFlicks), Michael Gingold (journalist and former Editor-in-Chief, Fangoria Magazine), Heather Wixson (author and Managing Editor, Daily Dead), Tom Hodge (The Dude Designs), 3-D expert Eric Kurland and celebrated horror artist Graham Humphreys.

“Having the opportunity to premiere IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS at Beyond Fest is not only an absolute honor, but a perfect fit,” said director David A. Weiner. “Our documentary explores one of the most exciting, explosive and creatively captivating decades in genre filmmaking. To have it complement a showcase of ‘80s horror film programming as well as follow a well-deserved salute to horror icon Tom Atkins — who makes quite an impact in our film with tales of The Fog, Creepshow, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and Night of the Creeps — all I can say is, well, ‘Thrill me.’”

“CreatorVC is delighted that the world-premiere for IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS will be at Beyond Fest. Our ‘love-letter to ’80s Horror’ not only includes the greatest lineup of horror talent in history but also represents a triumph of community-based documentary filmmaking, powered by over four thousand backers from across the globe,” added Robin Block, Executive Producer and CEO of CreatorVC.com

About CreatorVC:

CreatorVC is an independent producer of long-form factual entertainment. Our projects are crowd-funded, which means we are completely focused on creating content that our audience loves. We provide our backers with the opportunity to influence and enable exciting projects on the topics they are passionate about. We see them as co-creators and actively encourage feedback and input; it’s as much their project as it is ours. We’re motivated and excited about our projects because we only work on concepts that we love.

