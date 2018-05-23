Red Band Trailer: Hotel Artemis!

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals.
Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, HOTEL ARTEMIS is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.
Cast:
Jodie Foster – “Nurse”
Sterling K. Brown – “Waikiki”
Sofia Boutella – “Nice”
Jeff Goldblum – “The Wolf King/Niagara”
Brian Tyree Henry -“Honolulu”
Jenny Slate – “Morgan”
Zachary Quinto – “Crosby”
Charlie Day – “Acapulco”
Dave Bautista – “Everest”
Writer and Director: Drew Pearce
Producers: Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Stephen Cornwell, Simon Cornwell