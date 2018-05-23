Red Band Trailer: Hotel Artemis!

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals.

Hotel Artemis opens on June 8th.

Break the rules. Pay the price.

Check in to HOTEL ARTEMIS with a BRAND NEW red band trailer!

Kick off your summer with a high-octane moviegoing experience —

#HOTELARTEMIS, only in theaters June 8th!

Enjoy and please feel free to share with your readers!

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, HOTEL ARTEMIS is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

#HotelArtemis | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Cast:

Jodie Foster – “Nurse”

Sterling K. Brown – “Waikiki”

Sofia Boutella – “Nice”

Jeff Goldblum – “The Wolf King/Niagara”

Brian Tyree Henry -“Honolulu”

Jenny Slate – “Morgan”

Zachary Quinto – “Crosby”

Charlie Day – “Acapulco”

Dave Bautista – “Everest”

Writer and Director: Drew Pearce

Producers: Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Stephen Cornwell, Simon Cornwell

Like this: Like Loading...